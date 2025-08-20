為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry confirms Taiwan-Japan pact to share border information

    People gather at the departures hall of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on April 29 last year as the nation’s golden week holiday started. Photo: AFP

    People gather at the departures hall of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on April 29 last year as the nation’s golden week holiday started. Photo: AFP

    2025/08/20 03:00

    ENHANCED SECURITY:A Japanese report said that the MOU is about the sharing of information on foreign nationals entering Japan from Taiwan in the event of an emergency

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday confirmed that Taiwan and Japan had signed an agreement to promote information exchanges and cooperation on border management, although it did not disclose more details on the pact.

    Ministry spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei （蕭光偉） said the ministry is happy to see that the two nations continue to enhance cooperation on immigration control, in particular because Taiwan and Japan “share a deep friendship and frequent people-to-people exchanges.”

    “Last year, more than 7.32 million visits were made between the two countries, making it even more crucial for both sides to work closer on immigration and border control,” he said.

    Hsiao did not provide any details about the agreement and instead referred journalists to the National Immigration Agency （NIA）, the authority responsible for immigration, border security, and entry and exit services.

    According to a list on the NIA Web site, Taiwan has signed memorandums of understanding （MOUs） on immigration and border control affairs with 23 nations. Japan appears at the bottom of the list after an MOU on information exchanges, and cooperation on border security and management was signed on Dec. 18 last year.

    The NIA did not release a statement after the MOU was signed last year, nor did it disclose any details about the agreement.

    Hsiao’s comments were made after the Yomiuri Shimbun reported earlier yesterday that a pact was signed in December last year.

    The Japanese-language report quoted unnamed Japanese sources as revealing that Taiwan and Japan signed the MOU regarding the sharing of information on foreign nationals entering Japan from Taiwan in the event of an emergency in Taiwan.

    By sharing information on foreign nationals evacuating in the event of an emergency, including a Chinese invasion, the aim is to prevent Chinese spies from taking advantage of such a chaotic situation to enter Japan, the report said.

    Under the MOU, Japan would receive information on foreign nationals wishing to enter the nation from Taiwan. This would enable Tokyo to effectively screen those who might harm domestic security in the event of an emergency, the newspaper said.

    The Japanese Immigration Services Agency has signed similar pacts with nations such as Australia and New Zealand, but it is unusual for Tokyo to have such a pact with a non-diplomatic ally.

    Due to the sensitivity of the issue, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association asked that the content of the MOU be listed as confidential, the report said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播