為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Hsinchu City remains Taiwan’s richest municipality

    The Hsinchu City skyline is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government

    The Hsinchu City skyline is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government

    2025/08/19 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Hsinchu City retained its status as the nation’s richest municipality for the second consecutive year in 2024, with average household disposable income exceeding NT$1.5 million （US$49,968）.

    According to official data released yesterday by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS）, households in Hsinchu City led the country with an average disposable income of NT$1,503,646, followed by Taipei （NT$1,485,461） and Hsinchu County （NT $1,481,536）.

    The order was the same as in 2023. Taipei posted the national high in 2022, when Hsinchu County ranked second and Hsinchu City third.

    DGBAS officials said the results largely matched public expectations, attributing the Hsinchu area’s lead to the cluster of high-tech firms in its science park, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

    Nationwide, average disposable income rose to a record NT$1,165,206, with the median reaching NT$984,749. These represented annual growth of 2.5 percent and 2.47 percent, respectively, while Taiwan’s gross domestic product expanded 4.84 percent.

    Meanwhile, the DGBAS noted that income disparities between households were widening, with the top 20 percent earning 6.14 times as much as the bottom 20 percent -- up 0.02 from 2023.

    The data also showed that Taiwanese households are spending more on health care as life expectancy increases. Health care accounted for 14.8 percent of household expenses in 2024, up 2.6 percentage points from a decade ago.

    Households with women as the primary breadwinner accounted for 32.8 percent, or 3.03 million households, up 4.8 percentage points -- or 720,000 households -- from 10 years ago.

    During the same period, households with men as the primary economic provider increased by 250,000 to 6.23 million, the DGBAS added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播