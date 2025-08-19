《TAIPEI TIMES》Hsinchu City remains Taiwan’s richest municipality

The Hsinchu City skyline is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government

2025/08/19 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Hsinchu City retained its status as the nation’s richest municipality for the second consecutive year in 2024, with average household disposable income exceeding NT$1.5 million （US$49,968）.

請繼續往下閱讀...

According to official data released yesterday by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS）, households in Hsinchu City led the country with an average disposable income of NT$1,503,646, followed by Taipei （NT$1,485,461） and Hsinchu County （NT $1,481,536）.

The order was the same as in 2023. Taipei posted the national high in 2022, when Hsinchu County ranked second and Hsinchu City third.

DGBAS officials said the results largely matched public expectations, attributing the Hsinchu area’s lead to the cluster of high-tech firms in its science park, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker.

Nationwide, average disposable income rose to a record NT$1,165,206, with the median reaching NT$984,749. These represented annual growth of 2.5 percent and 2.47 percent, respectively, while Taiwan’s gross domestic product expanded 4.84 percent.

Meanwhile, the DGBAS noted that income disparities between households were widening, with the top 20 percent earning 6.14 times as much as the bottom 20 percent -- up 0.02 from 2023.

The data also showed that Taiwanese households are spending more on health care as life expectancy increases. Health care accounted for 14.8 percent of household expenses in 2024, up 2.6 percentage points from a decade ago.

Households with women as the primary breadwinner accounted for 32.8 percent, or 3.03 million households, up 4.8 percentage points -- or 720,000 households -- from 10 years ago.

During the same period, households with men as the primary economic provider increased by 250,000 to 6.23 million, the DGBAS added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法