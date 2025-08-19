為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Beijing’s aggression is a concern: German minister

    German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul, left, speaks alongside Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya at a joint news conference at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

    German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul, left, speaks alongside Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya at a joint news conference at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

    2025/08/19 03:00

    AFP, TOKYO

    Germany’s foreign minister hit out yesterday at what he called China’s repeated threats to “unilaterally change” borders in the Asia-Pacific region, calling Beijing “increasingly aggressive.”

    “China repeatedly threatens, more or less openly, to unilaterally change the status quo and shift borders in its favor,” German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul said in Japan, citing China’s behavior in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas.

    “Any escalation in this sensitive hub of international trade would have serious consequences for global security and the world economy,” Wadephul said after talks with Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya.

    A statement issued on Sunday before Wadephul’s visit to Japan — and later Indonesia — said that China was “increasingly asserting its regional supremacy and, in doing so, is also questioning principles of international law.”

    “China’s increasingly aggressive behavior in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas also has implications for us in Europe: Fundamental principles of our global coexistence are at stake here,” Wadephul was quoted as saying.

    In the joint news statement in Tokyo, Wadephul also criticized “China’s support for the Russian war machine” in Ukraine.

    “Without it, the war of aggression against Ukraine would not be possible. China is Russia’s largest supplier of dual-use goods and Russia’s best oil and gas customer,” he said.

    He also said ahead of talks after press time last night between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders that security guarantees for Kyiv were “crucial.”

    Trump’s summit on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska “made it clear that for a just and lasting peace, Moscow must finally act. Until that happens, pressure on Russia must be increased, including with increased aid to Ukraine,” Wadephul said.

    The talks yesterday in Washington are about establishing “the elements of a negotiated solution on the path to a just peace for Ukraine,” he said. “Firm security guarantees are crucial for this, because Ukraine must be able to defend itself effectively even after a ceasefire and peace agreement.”

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播