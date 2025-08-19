《TAIPEI TIMES》Beijing’s aggression is a concern: German minister

German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul, left, speaks alongside Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya at a joint news conference at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo yesterday. Photo: AFP

2025/08/19 03:00

AFP, TOKYO

Germany’s foreign minister hit out yesterday at what he called China’s repeated threats to “unilaterally change” borders in the Asia-Pacific region, calling Beijing “increasingly aggressive.”

“China repeatedly threatens, more or less openly, to unilaterally change the status quo and shift borders in its favor,” German Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul said in Japan, citing China’s behavior in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas.

請繼續往下閱讀...

“Any escalation in this sensitive hub of international trade would have serious consequences for global security and the world economy,” Wadephul said after talks with Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya.

A statement issued on Sunday before Wadephul’s visit to Japan — and later Indonesia — said that China was “increasingly asserting its regional supremacy and, in doing so, is also questioning principles of international law.”

“China’s increasingly aggressive behavior in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas also has implications for us in Europe: Fundamental principles of our global coexistence are at stake here,” Wadephul was quoted as saying.

In the joint news statement in Tokyo, Wadephul also criticized “China’s support for the Russian war machine” in Ukraine.

“Without it, the war of aggression against Ukraine would not be possible. China is Russia’s largest supplier of dual-use goods and Russia’s best oil and gas customer,” he said.

He also said ahead of talks after press time last night between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders that security guarantees for Kyiv were “crucial.”

Trump’s summit on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska “made it clear that for a just and lasting peace, Moscow must finally act. Until that happens, pressure on Russia must be increased, including with increased aid to Ukraine,” Wadephul said.

The talks yesterday in Washington are about establishing “the elements of a negotiated solution on the path to a just peace for Ukraine,” he said. “Firm security guarantees are crucial for this, because Ukraine must be able to defend itself effectively even after a ceasefire and peace agreement.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法