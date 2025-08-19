為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》KMT defendants plead guilty to recall petition forgery in court

    The Taichung District Court is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

    The Taichung District Court is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

    2025/08/19 03:00

    MASSIVE FRAUD:More than 72 percent of the signatures in the first recall petition targeting DPP Legislator Tsai Chi-chang were found to be forged

    By Hollie Younger / Staff writer, with CNA

    All 34 defendants indicted by Taichung prosecutors for allegedly forging up to 72.88 percent of signatures in two recall petitions against Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） legislators pleaded guilty at the first court hearing yesterday.

    Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Taichung chapter secretary-general Chen Chien-feng （陳劍鋒） and executive director Wu Kang-lung （伍康龍） were among those indicted.

    Charges include document forgery under the Criminal Code （刑法） and contravening the Personal Data Protection Act （個人資料保護法） for illegal use of private information by a non-government entity.

    Wu, Chen and two additional party workers were also charged under the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act （公職人員選舉罷免法） with forging or misusing personal information to falsify recall petitions.

    During the hearing, Wu and Chen’s lawyers relayed their confessions to the court, seeking more lenient sentencing. The defendants acted in response to demands from KMT headquarters, and under social and political pressure to meet targets in a short timeframe, they said.

    The indictment said the Taichung City Election Commission investigated the first recall petition of 2,360 signatures targeting DPP Legislator Tsai Chi-chang （蔡其昌）, adding that while the petition surpassed the 2,235 signature threshold, it was later found that only 640 signatures were genuine and 1,720 were forged, yielding a falsification rate of 72.88 percent.

    Meanwhile, the petition against DPP Legislator Ho Hsin-chun （何欣純） collected 3,513 signatures, above the 3,297 threshold, but only 975 signatures were real, while 2,538 were forged, giving a falsification rate of 72.25 percent, the indictment said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播