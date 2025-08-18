《TAIPEI TIMES》 Two dead, one boy rescued in hiking incident

Members of the National Airborne Service Corps land a helicopter in Nantou County on Saturday for an airlift operation. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

2025/08/18 03:00

POOR CONDITIONS: The hikers were caught in heavy rain and wind due to Podul, forcing them to set up camp, but prolonged exposure likely led to hypothermia

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Two hikers died on Kelekeleanshan （可樂可樂安山） in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township （信義）, while an eight-year-old boy who showed signs of hypothermia was rescued, local authorities said on Saturday.

Nantou County Fire Bureau officials said they received a report at about midday on Saturday that the boy, his 70-year-old grandfather and the grandfather’s 63-year-old female friend were trapped on the mountain in central Taiwan.

The group had set out from Hualien County on Aug. 8 to climb the South Third Section （南三段） trail, with plans to descend via Dongpu （東埔） in Sinyi yesterday.

However, on Tuesday last week, the trio were caught in heavy wind and rain due to Typhoon Podul and were forced to set up camp, but their tent was damaged and leaked under the downpour and strong gusts, the officials said.

Prolonged exposure to cold left the hikers exhausted and likely experiencing hypothermia, they said.

Given their critical condition and the remote location, the fire bureau immediately requested helicopter assistance.

The National Airborne Service Corps dispatched a helicopter that conducted a ground landing rescue to bring the grandpa, the woman and the boy down the mountain, the fire bureau said.

They were rushed to a hospital, but the man and the woman had no vital signs upon arrival and could not be revived.

The boy, diagnosed with hypothermia, remained in stable condition, the bureau said.

Details of the incident are still being investigated.

Local media reported that the boy realized his grandfather and the grandfather’s friend were in severe distress, and they were nearly unconscious when he used his grandfather’s cellphone to dial 112 and call for help.

The National Fire Agency said in a statement that mountain weather can change rapidly, and urged hikers to thoroughly prepare and assess their physical health before attempting a climb.

It also advised hikers to avoid routes beyond their capabilities and to carry satellite communication equipment to provide quick location information in emergencies and increase the chances of a timely rescue.

The 3,505m Kelekeleanshan is along the South Third Section trail.

