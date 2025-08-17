《TAIPEI TIMES》 Admiral calls for East Asian unity

Retired Philippine rear admiral Danilo Cortez speaks at the East Asia Peace Forum in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

2025/08/17 03:00

PHILIPPINE SPEAKER: Danilo Cortez told the East Asia Peace Forum that carving out national fiefdoms in the South China Sea would be a repeat of historic mistakes

By Fang Wei-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

East Asian countries should work together and allow their navies to become guardians, not attackers, to build a peaceful and prosperous region, retired Philippine rear admiral Danilo Cortez told the East Asia Peace Forum in Taipei yesterday.

East Asia is still reeling from the trauma of World War II, with Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea all having been a part of the war and paying a price, said Cortez, a former Philippine chief of the navy.

War not only brings death, destruction and turmoil, but significantly affects societies, economies, politics and religion as well, he said, adding that the world should learn from history and endeavor to refrain from repeating mistakes.

The sea was once a place of destruction and battles, but it has become a basis for collaboration between countries, he said.

If countries were to carve out their own fiefdoms in the South China Sea, it would be repeating historic mistakes, he said.

“The ocean should help bridge nations and bring us together, instead of becoming a border for conflict,” Cortez said, urging nations to focus more on trade, resource sharing and economic collaboration, instead of fighting.

Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan and South Korea should each play to their strengths while jointly investing in infrastructure and launching tech collaborations to achieve sustainable agriculture, cultural exchanges and regional prosperity, he said.

A regional maritime economic council should be established to foster fishery and energy collaborations between the countries, he said, adding that educational exchanges should be stepped up so that young people across the four nations would recognize that the ocean is their mutual legacy.

The Philippine Navy’s core ideals are the preservation of maritime safety, providing timely humanitarian aid and disaster relief, he said.

