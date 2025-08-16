為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Drug manufacturing increase urged

    Pharmaceuticals are pictured in an arranged photograph taken on Sept. 18, 2013. Photo: Reuters

    Pharmaceuticals are pictured in an arranged photograph taken on Sept. 18, 2013. Photo: Reuters

    2025/08/16 03:00

    PHARMACEUTICALS, TARIFFS: Taiwan should step up efforts to enhance generic drug manufacturing capabilities to reduce reliance on branded drugs, an expert said

    By Lin Chih-yi, Chiu Chih-jou and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

    Taiwan should improve its capabilities to manufacture generic drugs, which would reduce the effects of possible price increases due to US tariff policies, Taiwan National University Hospital president Yu Chung-jen （余忠仁） said this week.

    Yu made the remark after US President Donald Trump said he intended to implement a 150 percent tariff on imported drugs, with a possible increase to 250 percent.

    Pharmaceutical companies typically have uniform prices globally — with market-based demand and local regulations having an effect — but the tariff threat has prompted them to mull region-based pricing, Yu said.

    Taiwanese would benefit if pharmaceutical companies drop prices outside the US, but they might increase them, he said.

    Regardless, the National Health Insurance would face added pressure if prices rise and people in Taiwan would face the same issue for branded drugs, he said.

    To reduce reliance on brand-name drugs, Taiwan should step up efforts to enhance generic drug manufacturing capabilities, he said, adding that ingredient sourcing is a major factor in that goal, as without them, production lines would grind to a halt.

    Moreover, the US’ motives for pharmaceutical tariffs are defensive, and would affect generic and branded drugs exported by Taiwan, Yu said.

    However, Southeast Asia and South America are the top markets for Taiwan’s drug exports, and they rarely enter the US, he added.

    On Thursday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chiu Tai-yuan （邱泰源） said that the ministry has launched four measures to ensure stable drug provision and prices.

    A platform to monitor drug shortages would be established, while the risk of shortages of essential drugs should be monitored and backups prepared, Chiu said.

    The ministry is looking to increase its reserve of drugs and drug-manufacturing ingredients, he said.

    The National Health Insurance Administration （NHIA） and the Food and Drug Administration would work together to ensure that prices for essential drugs would not be lowered to keep manufacturers interested in the Taiwan market, he added.

    The ministry would provide incentives, including a three-year price freeze to encourage local production of generic and biosimilar drugs, he said.

    The ministry has allocated NT$20 billion （US$666.44 million） to offset the effects of US tariffs, Chiu said.

    NHIA Director-General Shih Chung-liang （石崇良） said that his agency has introduced multiple measures to encourage drug manufacturing, citing an initiative launched last year to promote production of biosimilars, aiming to have a market distribution of 70 percent generic drugs and 30 percent biosimilars within three years.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播