《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai welcomes Brookings Institution delegation

President William Lai, center, shakes hands with a representative from the Brookings Institution at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/08/15 03:00

By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

President William Lai （賴清德） expressed hope of reaching a consensus with the US on an avoidance of double taxation agreement （ADTA）, as well as “reciprocal” tariffs, as he met with a delegation from the Washington-based Brookings Institution think tank at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday.

Lai in his address conveyed his regards to Ryan Hass, director of the John Thornton China Center and the Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo chair in Taiwan Studies at the institution, for leading delegates from the institute to visit Taiwan.

He also welcomed former US deputy national security adviser to the vice president Philip Gordon and the institution’s Center on the US and Europe director Constanze Stelzenmuller, both of whom were visiting Taiwan for the first time.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu （吳釗燮） also attended the meeting.

The institution is a century-old think tank that has profound influence in the US, and its analyses and advice are highly valued by many countries, Lai said.

Taiwan has become an inseparable part of the world, as it not only plays a pivotal role in the global democratic value chain and the first island chain in the Indo-Pacific region, but has also become indispensable to the global “non-red” supply chain, he said.

Taiwan would not have become the thriving place it is today without its people cherishing democracy and working hard, Lai said, adding that he also appreciated the US government, US Congress and US think tanks for having demonstrated strong, bipartisan support for Taiwan for so long.

Taiwan has been under growing threats and suppression from continued coercive Chinese tactics, such as “united front” infiltration, media warfare, psychological warfare, as well as military, economic and “gray zone” harassment, he said.

Taiwan would implement the “four pillars of peace” action plan and cooperate with like-minded nations such as the US to bolster defense and economic security, he added.

The government has put forward 17 national security strategies to safeguard Taiwan’s democracy, as well as peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Lai said.

Taiwan would continue to deepen its economic and trade relations with the US to benefit both sides in the face of a restructuring of the international economic and trade order, he said.

He said that he “hopes consensus would be achieved as soon as possible through joint efforts” by the US and Taiwan regarding ongoing tariff negotiations, as well as the mutually beneficial ADTA, to help promote bilateral cooperation in various fields.

A bill on a US-Taiwan ADTA has yet to be passed by the US Senate.

Hass in his remarks said the delegation was visiting to learn more about Taiwan-related issues through bilateral exchanges.

