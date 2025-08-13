為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Groups urge MOL to curb broker union interference

    Caretakers sit and talk in a park in Taipei’s Zhongshan district on July 29. Photo : CNA

    Caretakers sit and talk in a park in Taipei's Zhongshan district on July 29. Photo : CNA

    2025/08/13 03:00

    / Staff Writer, with CNA

    Migrant worker advocacy groups on Tuesday called on the Ministry of Labor （MOL） to provide a legal interpretation of the Labor Union Act （工會法）, after a broker allegedly intimidated migrant workers at a Taoyuan manufacturer who were seeking to join a union.

    The call was made during a rally outside the MOL, as the ministry’s Tribunal for Unfair Labor Practice and Arbitration Committee prepared to hold a second hearing on the case.

    Wu Chia-ching （吳家慶）, a consultant for the Taoyuan Confederation of Trade Unions （TCTU）, said the group recently received a complaint that migrant workers at chemical manufacturer Yangmei’s plant had been pressured to withdraw from a union.

    The union last year began accepting migrant members due to dwindling numbers of new Taiwanese hires, and initially received more than 30 applications from Filipino and Indonesian workers, Wu said.

    However, on the day the union informed the manufacturer of the applications, a broker managing the company’s migrant workers allegedly sent a staff member to the union office in an unsuccessful attempt to seize more than 10 applications, Wu said.

    The brokers told workers they already had the 1955 hotline and broker services, and that joining the union would mean paying another fee, Wu said.

    Wu said he witnessed a broker’s staffer assault a migrant worker, hitting him so hard that he staggered backward.

    “Do they have labor rights? No,” Wu said.

    Following the incident, 15 workers — mostly Indonesians — withdrew from the union, while about 20 remained, he said.

    Employers often view migrant workers joining unions as a potential threat, especially when supported by Taiwanese labor groups such as the TCTU, he added.

    TCTU secretary Tracy Sun （孫語謙） cited the Gender Equality in Employment Act （性別平等工作法）, which stipulates that “a person who represents an employer to exercise managerial authority or who represents an employer in dealing with employee matters is deemed to be an employer.”

    She urged the ministry to issue a legal interpretation of Article 35 of the Labor Union Act that explicitly defines labor brokers as employers’ representatives, to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

    Ministry official Tsai Sheng-chieh （蔡勝傑） said Article 35 is intended to prevent employers or their representatives from using their positions to suppress unions, infringe on workers’ right to unionize or interfere with union operations.

    The unions act protects workers’ rights to union membership, and employers are prohibited from obstructing unionization directly, Tsai said, adding that if the tribunal determines that the brokers’ actions contravened the provision, the ministry would impose a fine.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

