《TAIPEI TIMES》 Michelin Guide awards 144 Bib Gourmand honors

2025/08/13 03:00

/ Staff Writer, with CNA

The Michelin Guide Taiwan on Tuesday recognized 144 food establishments with its Bib Gourmand distinction, adding New Taipei City, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County to the list for the first time.

The Bib Gourmand recognizes restaurants offering a three-course meal at a fixed price not exceeding NT$1,000.

This year’s list features 37 venues in Taipei, 23 in Taichung, 30 in Tainan, 24 in Kaohsiung, 15 in New Taipei City, eight in Hsinchu County and seven in Hsinchu City.

Of the 144 awarded venues, 37 are new additions, with nearly 60 percent featuring Taiwanese specialties and small dishes that embody the essence of local cuisine, the Michelin Guide said in a statement.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, described the inclusion of the three new areas as “a meaningful milestone that reflects both the geographic and cultural richness of Taiwan’s culinary landscape.”

“In Hsinchu County in particular, the deep-rooted traditions of Hakka cuisine stood out, with bold, savory flavors and recipes passed down through generations,” he said.

In New Taipei City, 15 establishments made their Bib Gourmand debut, including Yonghe Chia Hsiang Soy Milk （永和佳香豆漿）, Guang Xing Pork Knuckle （光興腿庫） and the sweets shop A-ba’s Taro Ball （阿爸芋圓）.

Hsinchu County’s eight honorees highlight Hakka cuisine, with selections such as Bebu （春嬌粄條）, Hung Chin （鴻金食堂） and Shou Wu EAT （首烏廚 EAT）.

Hsinchu City’s eateries included He Jih Hsiang （禾日香） and Dongmen Rice Noodle Soup （東門米粉攤）.

Taipei added three new Bib Gourmand venues this year, Taichung and Tainan each welcomed one, and Kaohsiung gained two.

Taipei’s new additions include Clavius （雲川水月）, which serves Taiwanese plant-based whole foods with refined Asian flavors and modern presentation; Su Lai Chuan （蘇來傳）, renowned for its ba-wan （肉圓） and taro cake; and Tableau by Craig Yang, a French-trained Taiwanese chef from a family of restaurant owners, which applies French culinary techniques to traditional Taiwanese banquet dishes.

For the full list, see: https://guide.michelin.com/tw/en/article/michelin-guide-ceremony/michelin-guide-taiwan-2025-bib-gourmand-selection.

The complete Michelin Guide Taiwan restaurant selection is to be released on Tuesday next week.

