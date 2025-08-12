《TAIPEI TIMES》New residency rules aim to halt infiltration: source

A Hong Kong flag flutters on a vessel at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Aug. 30 last year. Photo: Reuters

2025/08/12 03:00

MORE SCRUTINY:The updates would bring the rules on residency permits for Hong Kongers and Macanese in line with restrictions on Chinese nationals, the official said

By Chen Yu-fu and Shelley Shan / Staff reporters

The government plans to introduce a new category of long-term residency for Hong Kongers and Macanese to prevent Chinese infiltration, a source said on Sunday.

The proposed amendment to the Regulations Regarding Entry, Residence and Settlement Permits for Hong Kong and Macau Residents in Taiwan （香港澳門居民進入臺灣地區及居留定居許可辦法） aims to prevent Beijing’s attempts at infiltration or carrying out “united front” actions through the territories, an official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Late last month, the Ministry of the Interior proposed an amendment to the Regulations Governing Permits for People of the Mainland Area to Reside with Relatives, Reside Long-Term or Settle in the Taiwan Area （大陸地區人民在臺灣地區依親居留長期居留或定居許可辦法） requiring Chinese nationals seeking residency in Taiwan to prove that they have relinquished their Chinese household registration and passport.

Currently, Chinese are not required to prove that they do not have Chinese passports or have renounced them to obtain residency.

The ministry’s proposed changes would align with the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）, which bans residents from holding Chinese passports or household registrations, the official said.

The Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau （香港澳門關係條例） does not require residents from the Chinese territories to renounce their passports when applying for residency, they said.

However, more than 1.5 million Chinese nationals have household registrations in Hong Kong, they said.

After Hong Kong’s National Security Law was imposed by Beijing on June 30, 2020, many Hong Kongers migrated to other countries, while many Chinese moved to the territory, the official said.

As such, more safety management measures would be implemented to scrutinize Hong Kong and Macau residents seeking to immigrate to Taiwan, they said.

Currently, Hong Kongers and Macanese can apply for settlement permits as long as they have resided in Taiwan for one year and have stayed in the country for at least 335 days, which can be a national security loophole, they said.

Under the proposed change, the system governing residence and settlement in Taiwan of Hong Kongers and Macanese would have long-term residency permits, in addition to residency permits and settlement permits, the official said, adding that the observation period for national security reasons would also be extended.

Similar to the permanent residency permits granted to foreign nationals, the long-term residency permits for Hong Kongers and Macanese would allow them to apply for jobs in Taiwan, and freely enter and exit the country, they said.

The government would try to protect those who fled to Taiwan for participating in 2019 and 2020 Hong Kong protests when implementing the new regulations, they said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

