《TAIPEI TIMES》 CWA likely to issue warning for Tropical Storm Podul

2025/08/11 03:00

TRAJECTORY: The severe tropical storm is predicted to be closest to Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday, and would influence the nation to varying degrees, a forecaster said

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Central Weather Administration （CWA） yesterday said it would likely issue a sea warning for Tropical Storm Podul tomorrow morning and a land warning that evening at the earliest.

CWA forecaster Lin Ting-yi （林定宜） said the severe tropical storm is predicted to be closest to Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday.

As of 2pm yesterday, the storm was moving west at 21kph and packing sustained winds of 108kph and gusts of up to 136.8kph, the CWA said.

Lin said that the tropical storm was about 1,710km east of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, Taiwan’s southernmost tip, with two possible trajectories over the next one to two days, depending on the development of the Pacific high-pressure system.

If the high-pressure system weakens, the storm would move west-northwest and encounter less favorable conditions.

However, if the system remains strong, the storm would continue westward and maintain its intensity, Lin said.

Either way, the tropical storm would influence Taiwan to some extent, he added.

Before the storm arrives, forecasters said that as the Pacific high starts to move north and weaken, afternoon thunderstorms are expected in western Taiwan and mountainous areas in the east until tomorrow, potentially bringing brief but intense downpours.

A graphic shows expected rainfall around Taiwan from today until Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration

