《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan wins U16 girls’ softball world series in debut

Members of the Taipei Municipal Beitou Junior High School girls’ softball team pose with Taiwanese national flags after winning the Babe Ruth Softball 16U World Series in the US on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the school via CNA

2025/08/11 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei Municipal Beitou Junior High School girls’ softball team won the Babe Ruth Softball 16U World Series in the United States on Saturday, capping an undefeated run in its tournament debut.

Representing Taiwan as the “Taiwan 16U” team, Beitou defeated Puerto Rico 12-1 in the final at the Florence Sportsplex in Alabama. The team went 7-0, beating opponents from the US and Australia between Aug. 3-8 before the championship game, held Saturday.

President William Lai Ching-te （賴清德）, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） and Taiwan’s representative to the United States Alexander Yui congratulated the team on its victory.

Manager Chen Mei-fen （陳美分） praised her players for executing strategies effectively, pressuring opponents and capitalizing on scoring chances. She highlighted the contributions of two pitchers with prior international experience, noting that the batting lineup and fielders also excelled.

Chen said she hoped the experience would boost the young athletes’ confidence on the international stage and showcase Asian softball to Western audiences, as Taiwan was the only Asian team in the tournament.

Taiwan Sport Forward Association Chair Sophiyah Liu （劉柏君）, who accompanied the team, said she hoped the players would broaden their horizons through the trip.

Beitou Junior High principal Chen Mei-liang （陳玫良） credited both players and coaching staff for their success, adding that several athletes from underprivileged families were able to make the trip thanks to overseas donors.

