為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan wins U16 girls’ softball world series in debut

    Members of the Taipei Municipal Beitou Junior High School girls’ softball team pose with Taiwanese national flags after winning the Babe Ruth Softball 16U World Series in the US on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the school via CNA

    Members of the Taipei Municipal Beitou Junior High School girls’ softball team pose with Taiwanese national flags after winning the Babe Ruth Softball 16U World Series in the US on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the school via CNA

    2025/08/11 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Taipei Municipal Beitou Junior High School girls’ softball team won the Babe Ruth Softball 16U World Series in the United States on Saturday, capping an undefeated run in its tournament debut.

    Representing Taiwan as the “Taiwan 16U” team, Beitou defeated Puerto Rico 12-1 in the final at the Florence Sportsplex in Alabama. The team went 7-0, beating opponents from the US and Australia between Aug. 3-8 before the championship game, held Saturday.

    President William Lai Ching-te （賴清德）, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） and Taiwan’s representative to the United States Alexander Yui congratulated the team on its victory.

    Manager Chen Mei-fen （陳美分） praised her players for executing strategies effectively, pressuring opponents and capitalizing on scoring chances. She highlighted the contributions of two pitchers with prior international experience, noting that the batting lineup and fielders also excelled.

    Chen said she hoped the experience would boost the young athletes’ confidence on the international stage and showcase Asian softball to Western audiences, as Taiwan was the only Asian team in the tournament.

    Taiwan Sport Forward Association Chair Sophiyah Liu （劉柏君）, who accompanied the team, said she hoped the players would broaden their horizons through the trip.

    Beitou Junior High principal Chen Mei-liang （陳玫良） credited both players and coaching staff for their success, adding that several athletes from underprivileged families were able to make the trip thanks to overseas donors.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播