《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan secures tug-of-war gold medal in Chengdu

Members of Taiwan’s women’s tug-of-war team pose with their medals after winning the women’s 500kg tug-of-war at the World Games in Chengdu, China, yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee

2025/08/11 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s women’s tug-of-war team claimed their sixth consecutive gold medal at the World Games yesterday, defeating Switzerland 2-0 in the women’s 500kg final in Chengdu, China.

The win also delivered Taiwan’s first gold of this year’s Games.

Despite rainy, slippery conditions, the eight-member squad stayed in sync with steady, coordinated steps, overpowering Switzerland to complete a 7-0 sweep of the tournament.

Six teams competed in the women’s 500kg event, with a round-robin preliminary stage followed by knockout rounds. Taiwan opened with five straight wins over Sweden, the UK, Switzerland, the US and Germany to top the group with a perfect record.

Taiwan again defeated Germany 2-0 in the semi-finals to reach the final, where they repeated their group round victory over Switzerland.

With victories in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022 and this year, the team has secured six consecutive championships in the event.

At the previous World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, Taiwan won one gold, six silver and six bronze medals, with the women’s tug-of-war team claiming the sole gold.

Taiwanese players leap for joy after winning women’s 500kg tug-of-war at the World Games in Chengdu, China, yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee

