為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 GCTF workshops to focus on key issues

    From left, Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jim Nickel, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Deputy Representative Yo Takaba, President William Lai, American Institute in Taiwan Director Raymond Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung and Australian Office in Taipei Representative Robert Fergusson gesture at the opening of a Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshop in Taipei in March. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    From left, Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Executive Director Jim Nickel, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Deputy Representative Yo Takaba, President William Lai, American Institute in Taiwan Director Raymond Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung and Australian Office in Taipei Representative Robert Fergusson gesture at the opening of a Global Cooperation and Training Framework workshop in Taipei in March. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

    2025/08/11 03:00

    COOPERATION:The GCTF is committed to addressing critical global issues and wants to help improve whole-of-society resilience, an AIT spokesperson said

    By Huang Ching-hsuan / Staff reporter

    Topics set for two upcoming Global Cooperation and Training Framework （GCTF） workshops in Taipei underline the platform’s commitment to addressing critical global issues and the hope of strengthening whole-of-society resilience, the American Institute in Taiwan （AIT） said.

    The GCTF forum slated to take place next month is titled “Countering Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference,” while another event scheduled for November is titled “Energy Security.”

    The topics demonstrate the GCTF’s commitment to addressing critical global issues, with the aim of strengthening whole-of-society resilience through enhancing energy security, and improving media literacy and effective responses to online threats, an AIT spokesperson said.

    As with all GCTF projects, the two workshops are jointly organized by the AIT, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the Australian Office in Taipei and the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, they said.

    As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the GCTF, the workshops would continue the tradition of being a vital platform for sharing Taiwan’s experience with the world, facilitating the nation’s cooperation with like-minded partners and forming new solutions in facing common challenges, they said.

    GCTF workshops do not address cognitive warfare every year, and this year’s topic choice reflects China’s massive information manipulation over the past few months, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Puma Shen （沈伯洋） said yesterday.

    Foreign information manipulation and interference is a focus of global attention, and the GCTF might have felt that China or other major powers in information warfare are coming up with more methods of information manipulation, he said.

    The topic might not be aimed at China, but it is signaling to GCTF members that they should set up a platform among themselves to share intelligence, Shen said.

    Countries should not try to understand China’s action in isolation, he said, adding that cross-border collaboration is needed.

    Chen Fang-yu （陳方隅）, an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Soochow University, said the topics were selected possibly because the GCTF considers them urgent, and Taiwan and the US already have a certain degree of research and findings.

    The US, across different administrations, has been studying information manipulation and misinformation, and Taiwan, which is at the front line of information manipulation and interference, also has in-depth research findings, he said, adding that the workshops could be an extension of long-standing areas of cooperation.

    Since US President Donald Trump came into office, his administration has cut funding to the US Agency for International Development and other programs, but the funding for the GCTF has been steady and supported by the US Congress, Chen said.

    The GCTF offers training that is in line with many political agendas and societal demands, he said.

    Regarding the workshop on energy security, Chen said the issue is closely linked to defense resilience, as it has a direct impact on energy supply and how to respond to a potential blockade during wartime, adding that it is not necessarily related to Taiwan’s energy policy.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播