為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Sculptor unveils miniature butterfly on gun artwork

    A butterfly and gun, sculpted from gold by Chen Forng-shean, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chen Forng-shean

    A butterfly and gun, sculpted from gold by Chen Forng-shean, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chen Forng-shean

    2025/08/09 03:00

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese miniature sculptor Chen Forng-shean （陳逢顯） yesterday unveiled his latest work, a butterfly measuring just 4mm sitting atop a 2cm decaying pistol, which represents a plea for peace.

    The sculptor said his latest artwork, War and Peace （戰爭與和平）, took him 30 days to complete.

    Both the tiny butterfly and the small gun were crafted in gold, the artist’s signature material used in the majority of his works.

    In a statement yesterday, Chen said each line and curve on the wings of the butterfly went through repeated grinding and polishing under a magnifying glass to achieve its look.

    The smaller a sculpture, the more skill it takes to reflect the purity and mastery of art, he said, adding that in this case, the work was a profound exploration of peace.

    The positioning of the butterfly sitting gently atop the muzzle of a gun represents letting go of a weapon to fearlessly pursue peace instead, Chen said.

    Meanwhile, an old, decaying revolver that was forgotten by time metaphorically represents humanity’s resolve to distance itself from war, he said.

    Together, the contrasting imagery is meant to convey the idea of “let go of killing and embrace peace” to guide humanity to rethink the real meaning behind war and peace, and channel people toward a brighter future, he said.

    The piece is on display at the Chen Forng Shean Miniature Art Museum （陳逢顯毫芒雕刻館臺灣工藝之家） in New Taipei City’s Sindian District （新店）.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播