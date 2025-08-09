《TAIPEI TIMES》Sculptor unveils miniature butterfly on gun artwork

A butterfly and gun, sculpted from gold by Chen Forng-shean, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chen Forng-shean

2025/08/09 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese miniature sculptor Chen Forng-shean （陳逢顯） yesterday unveiled his latest work, a butterfly measuring just 4mm sitting atop a 2cm decaying pistol, which represents a plea for peace.

The sculptor said his latest artwork, War and Peace （戰爭與和平）, took him 30 days to complete.

Both the tiny butterfly and the small gun were crafted in gold, the artist’s signature material used in the majority of his works.

In a statement yesterday, Chen said each line and curve on the wings of the butterfly went through repeated grinding and polishing under a magnifying glass to achieve its look.

The smaller a sculpture, the more skill it takes to reflect the purity and mastery of art, he said, adding that in this case, the work was a profound exploration of peace.

The positioning of the butterfly sitting gently atop the muzzle of a gun represents letting go of a weapon to fearlessly pursue peace instead, Chen said.

Meanwhile, an old, decaying revolver that was forgotten by time metaphorically represents humanity’s resolve to distance itself from war, he said.

Together, the contrasting imagery is meant to convey the idea of “let go of killing and embrace peace” to guide humanity to rethink the real meaning behind war and peace, and channel people toward a brighter future, he said.

The piece is on display at the Chen Forng Shean Miniature Art Museum （陳逢顯毫芒雕刻館臺灣工藝之家） in New Taipei City’s Sindian District （新店）.

