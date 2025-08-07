為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Health group calls for monitoring of sugar substitutes

    A person looks at bottled drinks at a supermarket in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

    A person looks at bottled drinks at a supermarket in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

    2025/08/07 03:00

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    Public health specialists yesterday warned that although sugar-free beverages have fewer calories, the long-term health benefits of sugar substitutes are disputed and warrant government monitoring.

    The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday passed amendments that exempt sugar-free drinks from the Commodity Tax Act （貨物稅條例） to encourage people to avoid sugary beverages, which can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cause other health problems.

    The Taipei Public Health Specialists Association in statement that said that without price transparency and oversight, the bill would not benefit the public, as tax reductions could be absorbed by brands or distributors.

    A more appropriate policy would establish sugar standards for major beverage producers and suppliers, with the goal of annually reducing the amount of sugar in drinks, the association said.

    The government should encourage businesses to change their recipes to reduce overall sugar content, it said.

    The government should monitor whether tax cuts are reflected in market prices to prevent businesses from internalizing policy benefits, it said.

    Most sugar-free beverages on the market use artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose, and although they lower the amount of calories in drinks, their long-term health effects are uncertain, the association said.

    The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” and recommended its risks be carefully assessed, it said.

    The government has an obligation to establish regulations for artificial sweeteners, communicate risks and promote long-term monitoring to protect consumer rights, it said.

    “Health should not be a privilege, but a basic right for all people,” it said.

    The bill is an opportunity to establish a systematic, nationwide sugar reduction strategy that is grounded in scientific evidence and drives institutional reform, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播