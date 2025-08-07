《TAIPEI TIMES》Health group calls for monitoring of sugar substitutes

A person looks at bottled drinks at a supermarket in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: CNA

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

Public health specialists yesterday warned that although sugar-free beverages have fewer calories, the long-term health benefits of sugar substitutes are disputed and warrant government monitoring.

The Legislative Yuan on Tuesday passed amendments that exempt sugar-free drinks from the Commodity Tax Act （貨物稅條例） to encourage people to avoid sugary beverages, which can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cause other health problems.

The Taipei Public Health Specialists Association in statement that said that without price transparency and oversight, the bill would not benefit the public, as tax reductions could be absorbed by brands or distributors.

A more appropriate policy would establish sugar standards for major beverage producers and suppliers, with the goal of annually reducing the amount of sugar in drinks, the association said.

The government should encourage businesses to change their recipes to reduce overall sugar content, it said.

The government should monitor whether tax cuts are reflected in market prices to prevent businesses from internalizing policy benefits, it said.

Most sugar-free beverages on the market use artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and sucralose, and although they lower the amount of calories in drinks, their long-term health effects are uncertain, the association said.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” and recommended its risks be carefully assessed, it said.

The government has an obligation to establish regulations for artificial sweeteners, communicate risks and promote long-term monitoring to protect consumer rights, it said.

“Health should not be a privilege, but a basic right for all people,” it said.

The bill is an opportunity to establish a systematic, nationwide sugar reduction strategy that is grounded in scientific evidence and drives institutional reform, it said.

