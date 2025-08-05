《TAIPEI TIMES》ET wins ‘KOF XV’ at EVO 2025, secures slot in SWC

Taiwanese e-sports player Lin “ET” Chia-hung, left, lifts his award at the Evolution Championship Series in Las Vegas on Sunday. Photo from Evolution Championship Series’ Facebook page

2025/08/05 03:00

Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwanese e-sports player Lin “ET” Chia-hung （林家弘） claimed victory in The King of Fighters （KOF） XV and placed second in Fatal Fury: City of Wolves at this year’s Evolution Championship Series （EVO） in Las Vegas on Sunday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Lin outdid his performance at EVO 2024, where he placed second in the KOF XV tournament, and secured a spot for the SNK World Championship 2025 （SWC）, the third season of SNK’s official global circuit of tournaments.

The SWC, which previously featured only KOF XV, has expanded to include Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Samurai Shodown.

With one championship and a runner-up finish, Lin said EVO 2025 marked a high point in his gaming career, particularly because of his progress in Fatal Fury.

“Although it is a bit of a shame to fall just short of the [top] title, I am happy to see my improvement and to earn a ticket to the SNK World Championship,” Lin said. “I will keep working hard in the next tournament, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me.”

Lin, 42, won back-to-back KOF XV titles at EVO Japan in May.

He reached the winners’ final for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, but lost 0-3 to Japan’s Goichi “GO1” Kishida, the reigning Esports World Cup champion. Lin rallied through the losers’ bracket, defeating GO1 3-1 in the grand final set. However, after a reset, Lin narrowly lost the second set 2-3, finishing second overall.

Shortly afterward, Lin returned to compete in KOF XV. Despite an earlier loss in the winners’ semifinals, he battled his way through the losers’ bracket, beating Mexico’s Layec 3-0 in the first grand final set and 3-1 in the reset to capture the title.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法