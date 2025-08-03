為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ministry launches Cool Map to help beat hot weather

    People cycle in Taipei on May 30. Photo: CNA

    2025/08/03 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    As Taiwan grapples with high summer temperatures, the Ministry of Environment has launched a new platform called Cool Map to help people locate more than 1,700 shaded or air-conditioned “cool zones” across Taipei, New Taipei City and Tainan.

    A pilot version of the map is available at https://taiwancoolmap.moenv.gov.tw. It lists public parks, libraries, museums and private businesses such as banks and cafes that have agreed to offer relief from the heat.

    Using location services, the map displays nearby cool spots — outdoor shaded areas and indoor cooling facilities — within a 500m radius.

    It also indicates whether the site has air-conditioning, seating, drinking water, restrooms and accessibility features, and shows opening hours for private businesses.

    Climate Change Administration Deputy Director-General Hsu Hsu-cheng （徐旭誠） said that the agency plans to continue updating the Cool Map and adding more locations.

    The hope is that more cities would participate, Hsu said.

    The government aims to expand the map to cover Taiwan’s six special municipalities and the rest of Taiwan, forming a nationwide heat relief network, he said.

    While some found the tool useful, others were less impressed.

    A woman in her 30s who asked not to be named questioned whether the map was necessary.

    “There are air-conditioned places everywhere in the city. It is not hard to find one,” she said. “This map feels unnecessary for most people.”

    Morris Chao （趙珩）, a 20-year-old university student, said he would likely use the platform.

    “Google Maps is cluttered and hard to navigate when you’re looking for a cool spot,” Chao said. “This platform makes it easier to find exactly what I want.”

    While the Cool Map represents a promising step in Taiwan’s climate adaptation strategy, it is only available in Chinese.

    Asked about the possibility of an English-language version, the ministry said that a bilingual interface was not initially considered, but it would do so.

