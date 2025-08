A NT$1,000 banknote is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Reuters

HANDOUTS:The Cabinet believes that the legislature’s version of the cash handout is not constitutional, although its own version would retain the provision

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan would propose a special budget of NT$545 billion (US$18.15 billion) that includes a nationwide cash handout of NT$10,000, sources said yesterday, adding that a clause would be included to exclude wealthy households from receiving the cash handout.

The legislature on July 11 passed the third reading of the Special Act for Strengthening Economic, Social and National Security Resilience in Response to International Circumstances (因應國際情勢強化經濟社會及國土安全韌性特別條例), which included a NT$10,000 cash handout proposed by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which raised the package’s ceiling from NT$410 billion to NT$545 billion.

The package also includes NT$150 billion for whole-of-society defense resilience, NT$93 billion for industry and employment support, and NT$67 billion for social support, the NT$100 billion subsidy for supporting state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) was removed.

As the government’s hesitance regarding agreeing to the cash handout was considered by some Democratic Progressive Party members as a reason that the mass recall of KMT lawmakers on Saturday last week failed, the Executive Yuan on Thursday said it would not ask the legislature to reconsider the special act.

President William Lai (賴清德) on Friday promulgated the special act, which stipulates that a universal cash handout of NT$10,000 for each person must be implemented before Oct. 31 to “strengthen the public’s consumption resilience, expand domestic demand and boost the economy.”

Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee (李慧芝) on Thursday said that, while the president was to promulgate the special act according to the law, the Executive Yuan still believes the cash handout contravenes the Constitution, so it would consider requesting a constitutional ruling.

In response to the US announcement of 20 percent tariffs on Taiwanese goods, Lai on Friday asked the Executive Yuan to propose a special budget to soften the possible impact on industry.

Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) on Friday convened a Cabinet meeting, with sources saying that the Executive Yuan is expected to approve the special budget on Thursday and forward it to the legislature for review.

A source yesterday said that to ensure the special budget passes its third reading smoothly — allowing affected industries to receive support quickly while leaving room for negotiations with opposition lawmakers — the Executive Yuan would propose a NT$545 billion budget, including the universal cash handout.

“It is a dilemma,” the source said, adding that the legislature passing an act that significantly increases government spending without prior discussion with the Executive Yuan is unconstitutional.

However, if the legislature discusses it with the Executive Yuan and it is agreed upon, then “they can together seek financial resources, which is not impossible, and could be legitimate,” they said.

The Cabinet might also propose a draft amendment that includes a clause to exclude wealthy households from receiving the NT$10,000 cash handout, the source said.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet official yesterday said that the impact of the new tariff on industries might be different from what was expected when the special act was proposed in April, so the Executive Yuan plans to propose amendments that would make more tangible, effective adjustments, in accordance with the nation’s fiscal structure, government policy priorities, and the methods of communication between the ruling and opposition parties.

Additional reporting by CNA

