《TAIPEI TIMES》 Men were paid 57％ more than women in 2023

2025/07/31 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese men on average earned about 1.57 times more than women in 2023, but the gap narrowed from 1.6 times in 2022 and fell to its lowest level in three years, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The average total income of men in Taiwan was NT$746,708 （US$25,126）, compared with NT$475,454 for women, the ministry said, citing data compiled from tax returns filed last year for income earned in 2023.

In terms of salary alone, men averaged NT$822,709, about 1.41 times more than the NT$582,463 averaged by women, the data showed.

The average income related to professional practices generated by men totaled NT$219,194 in 2023, compared with NT$117,716 posted by women, or 1.86 times as much, the data showed.

Men earned on average NT$199,336 in stock dividends in 2023, about 1.68 times more than the NT$118,618 posted by women, the data showed.

The higher stock dividends received by men indicated that more men than women were owners, managers or board members of companies, the ministry said.

However, women had higher retirement income than men, averaging NT$594,452 in 2023 compared with NT$537,333 for men, it said.

The number of companies with NT$1 billion or more in paid-in capital totaled 2,723 last year, with 2,304 of them having men at their head, accounting for 84.6 percent of the total, the data showed.

Men made up 54 percent of the NT$44.45 trillion in outstanding home mortgages designated for young people provided by eight state-run banks last year, with women taking up the remaining 46 percent, the ministry said.

Men accounted for 69.6 percent of the NT$8.61 trillion in outstanding loans for starting businesses designated for young people, while women represented the remaining 30.4 percent, it said.

