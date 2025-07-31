為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Men were paid 57％ more than women in 2023

    People walk on Shenkeng Old Street in New Taipei City’s Shenkeng District on June 1. Photo: CNA

    People walk on Shenkeng Old Street in New Taipei City’s Shenkeng District on June 1. Photo: CNA

    2025/07/31 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwanese men on average earned about 1.57 times more than women in 2023, but the gap narrowed from 1.6 times in 2022 and fell to its lowest level in three years, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

    The average total income of men in Taiwan was NT$746,708 （US$25,126）, compared with NT$475,454 for women, the ministry said, citing data compiled from tax returns filed last year for income earned in 2023.

    In terms of salary alone, men averaged NT$822,709, about 1.41 times more than the NT$582,463 averaged by women, the data showed.

    The average income related to professional practices generated by men totaled NT$219,194 in 2023, compared with NT$117,716 posted by women, or 1.86 times as much, the data showed.

    Men earned on average NT$199,336 in stock dividends in 2023, about 1.68 times more than the NT$118,618 posted by women, the data showed.

    The higher stock dividends received by men indicated that more men than women were owners, managers or board members of companies, the ministry said.

    However, women had higher retirement income than men, averaging NT$594,452 in 2023 compared with NT$537,333 for men, it said.

    The number of companies with NT$1 billion or more in paid-in capital totaled 2,723 last year, with 2,304 of them having men at their head, accounting for 84.6 percent of the total, the data showed.

    Men made up 54 percent of the NT$44.45 trillion in outstanding home mortgages designated for young people provided by eight state-run banks last year, with women taking up the remaining 46 percent, the ministry said.

    Men accounted for 69.6 percent of the NT$8.61 trillion in outstanding loans for starting businesses designated for young people, while women represented the remaining 30.4 percent, it said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播