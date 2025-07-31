為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Hon Hai, Teco announce partnership

    Teco Electric and Machinery Co spokesman Andy Chien, left, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co spokesman James Wu shake hands at a news conference at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Teco Electric and Machinery Co spokesman Andy Chien, left, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co spokesman James Wu shake hands at a news conference at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    2025/07/31 03:00

    DATA CENTER MARKET: Hon Hai’s chairman said that time-to-market is key in the global super-computing race, while Teco is eyeing an expanded global presence

    By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

    Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co （鴻海精密） and industrial motor maker Teco Electric and Machinery Co （東元電機） yesterday announced that they would be forming a strategic partnership through a share exchange to tap into the global artificial intelligence （AI） data center market.

    Under the deal, Hon Hai would issue 72.48 million new shares and Teco would issue 237.64 million new shares, with the share swap ratio set at one Teco share per 0.305 Hon Hai shares, the companies told a news conference at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei.

    The swap ratio was mutually agreed upon with reference to their respective market prices and the net asset value per share as of March 31, the firms said.

    After the transaction, Hon Hai would hold a 10 percent stake in Teco and Teco would have a 0.519 percent stake in Hon Hai, they said.

    Hon Hai and Teco expect to complete the share exchange in the fourth quarter, conditional on regulatory approvals, the companies said.

    Shares of the two companies were suspended from trading yesterday after closing at NT$171.5 for Hon Hai and NT$46.4 for Teco on Tuesday. They are to resume trading today.

    Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group （富士康科技集團）, said that the two companies would jointly explore AI data center business opportunities as the global trend points toward standardization and modularization.

    “Time-to-market is key in the global super-computing race, while modular design is gaining popularity,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu （劉揚偉） said in a joint statement.

    “As AI data centers grow in size and demand ramps up, teaming up with Teco would enable both companies to level up and rapidly deliver comprehensive, vertically integrated solutions to our customers — tier-1 cloud service providers and hyperscalers,” Liu said.

    Hon Hai, which manufactures vertical integrated AI server components and racks, aims to extend the value chain to data center construction through the partnership with Teco, the New Taipei City-based company said.

    Global customers would benefit from their comprehensive data center modular products, electromechanical engineering services, and cost-competitive, one-stop solutions, it said.

    Teco also expects the partnership to help expand the two companies’ global presence in AI data centers and related businesses, with target markets covering Taiwan and the rest of Asia, as well as the Middle East and the US.

    “The strategic partnership extends the two companies’ cooperation in the fields of low-carbon smart factories and energy services, toward being a one-stop solution for data centers going forward.” Teco chairman Morris Li （利明?） said in the statement.

    With its Teco-Westinghouse Motor Co unit in Texas, the company provides US manufacturing and local services, Li said.

    This, together with Hon Hai’s manufacturing base in the US, is in line with the companies’ strategic direction to expand manufacturing in the US and reshape the global supply chain, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播