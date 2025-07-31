《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan’s Jade cabbage to be featured in Prague

Jadeite Cabbage with Insects is pictured at the National Palace Museum in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the National Palace Museum

2025/07/31 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The National Palace Museum’s treasured Jadeite Cabbage with Insects （翠玉白菜） and more than 100 other works from the museum’s collection are to be displayed in the Czech Republic for the first time starting in September, the museum said in a statement yesterday.

The exhibition, “100 objects, 100 stories: Treasures from the National Palace Museum,” is to run from Sept. 11 to Dec. 31 at the National Museum in Prague.

It would be the first time that one of the museum’s most iconic pieces — Jadeite Cabbage with Insects, a carved jadeite head of napa cabbage with a locust and katydid camouflaged in the leaves dating back to the Qing dynasty （between 1644 and 1911） — has been showcased overseas since appearing at the Tokyo National Museum in 2014 and the first time the museum’s works have ever been shown in the Czech Republic.

Another iconic piece Along the River During the Qingming Festival （清明上河圖）, a handscroll painting depicting the daily life and landscape of Bianjing, the capital of the Northern Song period （between 960 and 1127）, is also on exhibit.

The National Palace Museum described the overseas exhibition as a significant part of its centennial celebrations and said it was aimed at “resonating with the European public” through the works’ artistic styles and stories.

It is also hoping to introduce European audiences to the “rich and diverse cultural heritage of Taiwan,” echoing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture’s “Taiwan Culture in Europe 2025” campaign, it said.

Earlier this month, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） said that after the exhibition in the Czech Republic, the museum in November would exhibit its collection in France.

The jadeite cabbage is currently on display in Room 302 of the National Palace Museum’s Northern Branch, but would be replaced with two items from the “cabbage collection” on Friday, the museum said.

One of these items is the Mini Jadeite Cabbage （翠玉小白菜）, intricately carved to capture the essence of a real cabbage, with a mantis perched on the stalk highlighting coexistence in nature.

The other piece is the Jadeite Cabbage-shaped Flower Holder （翠玉白菜花插）, which was carved with techniques believed to be from the 18th to 19th century, and is triangular in shape and hollow inside.

The National Palace Museum and the National Museum in Prague signed an agreement to establish a sister museum relationship in September 2022, enabling the two sides to cooperate more closely on research and exhibition exchanges.

