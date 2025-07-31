《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai apologizes in wake of recall failure

President William Lai speaks at the Democratic Progressive Party’s headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Democratic Progressive Party

2025/07/31 03:00

MOVING FORWARD: The DPP would stand shoulder to shoulder with civic groups and supporters in the Aug. 23 recall targeting seven KMT lawmakers, including Johnny Chiang

By Chen Yun and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday apologized for the failure to recall any of the 24 Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers targeted in Saturday’s vote, and said that he would take full responsibility for the results.

“I know many people found the outcome of the recall votes disappointing and regrettable,” Lai, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） chairman, said during a routine party Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei.

“I want to express my deep apology to all the civic groups and supporters who gave their all” to the recall campaigns, he said, thanking them for their hard work collecting petition signatures over the past few months through heat and pouring rain.

Lai said he would accept full responsibility for the recall results, but did not elaborate further.

The failure of the recall votes against the 24 KMT lawmakers and suspended Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao （高虹安）, formerly of the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP）, ensured that the KMT legislators, along with their TPP allies, would maintain control of the Legislative Yuan.

The DPP must respect and accept the voters’ decision, Lai said.

As the ruling party, the DPP would take the issues brought up through the recall movement seriously, including protecting the constitutional system, safeguarding national security and democratic order, and pursuing more dialogue rather than confrontation, he said.

Every citizen’s voice is the responsibility of the ruling party, he added.

“Going forward, we must turn this disappointment into the courage to stand by our beliefs, while turning regret into determination to initiate reforms,” Lai said.

Seven districts are on Aug. 23 set to hold recall elections targeting KMT legislators, including Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang （江啟臣）.

“The DPP will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with every citizen working tirelessly for the recalls,” Lai said.

Moreover, while facing multiple challenges, including the impacts from climate change, shifting international business and trade situations, and coercive actions from authoritarian regimes, Taiwan would not back down, he said, adding that the administration would secure its foothold and respond to them calmly.

The DPP’s mission is to keep Taiwan steadily moving forward, and not let democracy be knocked down, he said.

Separately, Lai formally accepted the resignation of DPP secretary-general Lin Yu-chang （林右昌）, which Lin tendered on Sunday after the recall defeat.

DPP Deputy Secretary-General Ho Po-wen （何博文） is to temporarily occupy the position concurrently with his current role, Lai said.

