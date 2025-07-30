為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Conditional approval given for 14 heated tobacco items

    Heated tobacco products are pictured in Taipei yesterday. Warning: Smoking can damage your health Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times

    Heated tobacco products are pictured in Taipei yesterday. Warning: Smoking can damage your health Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times

    2025/07/30 03:00

    By Lin Chih-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Fourteen heated tobacco products from two tobacco companies were conditionally approved after health risk assessment reviews mandated by 2023 amendments to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act （菸害防制法）, the Health Promotion Administration （HPA） said yesterday.

    The conditional approval does not mean that any heated tobacco products people have are immediately legalized, Tobacco Prevention Division Director Lo Su-ying （羅素英） said.

    Products would not be considered legal until distributors have received official notice of the decision and have implemented required changes to the labeling and packaging of the products, Lo said.

    The two companies were among seven that have applied for inspections, the HPA said.

    Stricter controls would be implemented across the board for heated tobacco products, it said.

    Specialists subjected the 14 products to toxicology, clinical pharmacology, addiction and public health reviews, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare also inspected them, Lo said.

    Conditions under which the products were approved include that young people and pregnant women must be protected from them, and they may not be sold to people younger than 20, she said.

    The HPA would monitor sales channels and enforce the regulations, she said.

    The companies should contract a third party to monitor and research the products’ impact after they are approved for sale, Lo said, adding that the research must be fully funded and be statistically relevant.

    The companies must submit annual reports on heated tobacco product use, as well as rates of abuse, addiction and other risks linked to the use of the approved products, she said.

    The HPA must be notified immediately if the companies identify factors that increase the likelihood of addiction, Lo said, adding that any changes to manufacturing processes would require a reassessment of the products.

    Labeling must adhere to regulations and marketing should not use misleading terms or phrasings, Lo said.

    Contraventions of the conditions or the act would not be tolerated, she said, adding that the HPA would take immediate action, potentially leading to the termination of the approval.

    According to the 2023 amendments, electronic cigarettes are generally banned, while heated tobacco products face strict controls.

    Heated tobacco products and other similar items can only be sold after they have passed a health risk assessment, the amendments say.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播