A sample wafer at Semicon Taiwan in Taipei is pictured on Sept. 15, 2022. Photo: Cheng I-hwa, AFP

2025/07/30 03:00

‘CRUDE’: The potential countermeasure is in response to South Africa renaming Taiwan’s representative offices and the insistence that it move out of Pretoria

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taiwan is considering banning exports of semiconductors to South Africa after the latter unilaterally downgraded and changed the names of Taiwan’s two representative offices, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday.

On Monday last week, the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation unilaterally released a statement saying that, as of April 1, the Taipei Liaison Offices in Pretoria and Cape Town had been renamed the “Taipei Commercial Office in Johannesburg” and the “Taipei Commercial Office in Cape Town.”

Citing UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, it said that South Africa “recognizes the People’s Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legitimate representative of China,” and that in 1998 it had agreed to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan in line with its “one China” policy.

“MOFA expresses deep regret over South Africa bowing to Chinese pressure and ignoring its years-long friendship with Taiwan by issuing a government notice on July 21 and misusing UN Resolution 2758 and its ‘one China’ policy to downgrade and change the names of our nation’s liaison offices,” Department of West Asian and African Affairs Director-General Philippe Yen (顏嘉良) told a news conference.

In response to the South African government’s “crude behavior,” MOFA and other Taiwanese government agencies are discussing potential countermeasures, including banning semiconductor exports, to safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty and dignity, Yen said.

“MOFA solemnly urges the South African government to negotiate with Taiwan as soon as possible,” he said. “Before further negotiations are held, the two sides should abide by a bilateral legal framework agreement signed in 1997.”

Asked if South Africa has begun negotiations with Taiwan on the matter, Yen said no.

The types of semiconductors involved in the proposed measure and the duration of any restrictions have yet to be finalized, he added.

While Taiwan produces the majority of the world’s advanced semiconductors, it is not a significant supplier of chips to South Africa.

The South African notice reiterated its calls for Taiwan to move its representative office out of the administrative capital, Pretoria.

Yen said operations at the two offices remain normal.

Additional reporting by CNA

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of West Asian and African Affairs Director-General Philippe Yen speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chen Yi-kuan, Taipei Times

