A lone worker wades through a flooded street in Tainan’s Houbi District yesterday. Photo: Wang Han-ping, Taipei Times

2025/07/29 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Rainfall is expected to become more widespread and persistent across central and southern Taiwan over the next few days, with the effects of the weather patterns becoming most prominent between last night and tomorrow, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said yesterday.

Independent meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that based on the latest forecast models of the combination of a low-pressure system and southwesterly winds, rainfall and flooding are expected to continue in central and southern Taiwan from today to Sunday.

The CWA also warned of flash floods, thunder and lightning, and strong gusts in these areas, as well as landslides and fallen rocks in mountainous regions.

Flooding triggered by extremely heavy rainfall yesterday led to office and school closures in Chiayi County, as well as parts of Tainan and Yunlin County.

At press time, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, as well as Tainan and Kaohsiung, had also canceled work and classes today.

In Chiayi County, sections of Provincial Highway No. 82 and No. 175 were flooded and cordoned off by police, with water reaching knee-height.

Most of the junior-high schools and elementary schools in the county’s Puzih City (朴子) and Taibao City (太保) faced flooding, with the Puzih Junior High School campus severely flooded.

Elsewhere in the county, several low-lying villages in Singang Township (新港) were flooded up to thigh level, with pigs at one farm barely keeping their heads above water.

Several townships in Chiayi County yesterday recorded more than 350mm of rainfall within 24 hours, meeting the threshold for torrential rain, the CWA said.

Taibao City alone saw accumulated rainfall reach 442.5mm, CWA data showed.

In Puzih City, Chiayi County firefighters rescued five Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) workers and five residents trapped in vehicles by the flood.

The Taipower workers had been carrying out repairs in the area yesterday morning before the rain intensified and caused flooding, with water rising to chest level, the county’s Fire Bureau said.

Hsu Hung-po (許宏博), head of the Yunlin County Water Resources Department, said that heavy rain began the previous night, prompting emergency operations at the pumping station in Beigang Township (北港) and the deployment of more than 100 mobile pumps.

Nearly 300mm of accumulated rainfall was recorded in Shueilin Township (水林) from 4am to 8am, he said.

The Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office suspended operations from yesterday to tomorrow as a precaution, with reopening dates to be announced based on the weather in the coming days.

Ticket holders can get a full refund within one year either through the office or at all Ibon kiosks in 7-Eleven stores across Taiwan, it said.

Taiwan Railway Corp warned of delays as flash floods have limited services in both directions between Tainan’s Houbi and Sinying stations to a single track since 12:43pm yesterday.

Ferry companies operating between Pingtung County’s Donggang Wharf and Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球) said that services would be suspended from this afternoon because of strong winds and waves.

First responders rescue five Taiwan Power Co employees trapped in a company engineering truck after severe flooding in Chiayi County yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Chiayi County Fire Bureau

Central Weather Administration forecaster Chu Mei-lin speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

