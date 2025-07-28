為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Leech found living in man’s throat for more than a month

    Otolaryngologist Chuang Pi-kun points at a screen at Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital in Nantou County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital

    Otolaryngologist Chuang Pi-kun points at a screen at Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital in Nantou County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital

    2025/07/28 03:00

    By Liu Pin-chuan and Esme Yeh / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    A leech lived in a man’s nasopharynx, the upper part of the throat, for more than a month, presumably gaining entry after he washed his face in a stream, a doctor said earlier this month.

    The 56-year-old man, surnamed Tsai （蔡）, went to see a doctor at the Chu Shang Show Chwan Hospital in Nantou County due to a strange sensation in his throat.

    During the oral checkup, Tsai’s doctor saw a black tail wiggling at the back of his mouth, which an endoscopy revealed to be a 4cm-long leech attached to his left nasal cavity.

    The leech was estimated to have been living in Tsai’s nasopharynx for one to two months.

    After the application of anesthetics at the site, the leech shrank, fell off and was eventually expelled in a sneeze.

    Hospital superintendent and otolaryngologist Chuang Pi-kun （莊碧焜） said that when Tsai washed his face in a stream, the leech likely wormed into his body through his nose, mouth or eyes, before attaching itself to the mucosa to suck blood.

    Leeches live in freshwater environments, such as streams, ponds or paddy fields, he said.

    The hospital had previously treated three other leech-attachment cases, all in in the nasal cavities, Chuang said.

    However, Tsai was the hospital’s first case of someone who had a leech attached the soft palate in the nasopharynx — which is between the nasal cavities and the throat — showing that leeches attach to more areas than previously thought, he said.

    People with a leech usually have symptoms such as nasal obstruction, nosebleeds or itchy nose, as well as a violent cough or a hoarse voice, Chuang said.

    The condition can be as mild as experiencing discomfort or bleeding, or as severe and life-threatening as obstructing airways, he added.

    Leeches’ saliva has anesthetic agents that often make people unable to feel the leech until it has grown bigger or their symptoms get more severe, Chuang said.

    People who suspect leech attachment must not try to pull it or dig it out, in case the leech goes deeper or splits with its residue left inside the body, which can cause infection, he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖 圖
    圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播