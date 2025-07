Taiwan’s Nibun Chorus perform at the Tokyo International Choir Competition in Japan yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/07/28 03:00

By Lin Tsuei-yi / Staff reporter in Tokyo

The Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan condemned China for its political interference with Taiwanese choirs participating in the Tokyo International Choir Competition.

Six Taiwanese choirs — Nibun Chorus, a choir from Sinapalan Elementary School in Nantou County, Bukulav Kids Troupe from Xingzhong Elementary School in Kaohsiung, Ching-Yun Choir, Hngzyang na Nahuy & Mary Children’s Choir and the Octangle Male Choir — were part of the competition held from Friday to yesterday.

The office said that Chinese authorities had pressured the event organizers to remove Taiwan’s national flag and change the participants’ name from “Taiwan” to “Chinese Taipei.”

The office was notified of the situation on Saturday evening and promptly asked Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩), who had accompanied the choirs, to assist in communicating with the competition organizers.

Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council Chairman Keiji Furuya also voiced support in defense of Taiwan, but the organizers ultimately yielded to China’s demands, unilaterally changing the name to “Chinese Taipei” and deciding not to display any national flags for the participating countries.

Music transcends national borders and is a universal art enjoyed by all people, the office said, adding that for the past six years, Taiwanese choirs have always used the name “Taiwan” in the competition.

However, this year, China intervened politically, distorting the art of music and offending Taiwanese, the office said, adding that it strongly condemned such actions, which it called despicable.

It also expressed deep regret over the organizer’s partial acquiescence to China’s demands, making unauthorized changes to Taiwan’s name, and has lodged a stern protest.

To support the Taiwanese choirs, the office sent Deputy Representative to Japan Chou Shyue-yow (周學佑) and 16 colleagues to cheer them on and prevent further interference by China.

Representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang (李逸洋) said that recent polls show 88 percent of Taiwanese feel close to or trust Japan, while nearly 90 percent of Japanese hold a negative view of China, and Japan’s annual defense white paper also highlighted China’s growing military activity, labeling it the greatest strategic threat.

The Japanese public knows that Taiwan and China are two distinct countries, he said, adding that China’s brutal political tactics to suppress Taiwan’s choirs are likely to trigger anger among Japanese, escalating the situation and backfiring by revealing China’s shortcomings.

Taiwan, known for its high-tech industry, freedom and democracy, is a country liked globally, with its choirs winning numerous international competitions, achievements which have allowed the world to experience Taiwan’s art and culture, Lee said.

While Taiwan is increasingly gaining worldwide attention and recognition, China’s arrogant suppression cannot change the fact that “Taiwan is Taiwan, and China is China,” he said, adding that China would not succeed in its attempts to suppress Taiwan.

Lee also voiced his sympathy for the Taiwanese teams and athletes who, in addition to competing, have to bear the burden of Chinese political interference.

However, he said that Taiwanese and the global Taiwanese community would continue to offer unwavering support.

Taiwan is confident that it would grow stronger and garner more international backing, Lee said, adding that Taiwanese teams would continue to deliver their best performances, allowing the world to embrace Taiwan even more.

