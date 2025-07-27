《TAIPEI TIMES》 TPBL rules out P.League collaboration over ‘breach’

TPBL Commissioner Chuang Jui-hsiung. Photo: Taipei Times

2025/07/27 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan Professional Basketball League （TPBL） on Friday ruled out “collaboration” as a path toward reconciliation with the P. League+ （PLG）, saying the latter reneged on a prior commitment, but it is still willing to discuss a merger.

Before talks began, the PLG had pledged not to seek a fourth franchise if the two leagues were to collaborate — in the form of a soft merger in which the two leagues would continue to exist, but play as one league — the TPBL said in a statement.

However, the PLG said in a statement on Thursday that it had accepted an application from the Hung Kuo group to join the league.

In the statement, the PLG said the league and its three member teams welcomed the application, but had informed the applicant that collaboration with the TPBL remained their top priority over the next two years.

The TPBL on Friday criticized the PLG for pursuing a fourth team, saying the move “has undermined the mutual trust and respect on which collaboration was based.”

“To prevent such unexpected developments from recurring and to protect the rights of the TPBL and its seven franchises, the TPBL will, from now on, engage in talks with the PLG only on the basis of a full merger between the two leagues,” the statement said.

According to the TPBL, the two leagues reached a preliminary consensus during their first face-to-face meeting earlier this month, covering matters such as a joint draft and season schedule.

The leagues had previously agreed to begin with collaboration as a stepping stone toward an eventual merger.

The TPBL’s latest statement could either accelerate that process or derail it once again, with the PLG seemingly having to choose between a merger or a separate four-team PLG, as was the case in the 2024-2025 season.

The development feels like deja vu for local basketball fans. In the summer of last year, the 11 teams from both leagues announced plans to pursue a merger, but those talks ultimately fell through.

The two leagues now have a total of 10 teams following the disbandment of the Kaohsiung Steelers.

