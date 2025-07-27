《TAIPEI TIMES》 Groups accept defeat while KMT celebrates survival

United Microelectronics Corp founder and an initiator of the recall voting campaign Robert Tsao, third left, speaks at a gathering outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei last night. Photo: CNA

2025/07/27 03:00

By Lee I-chia, Fang Wei-li and Esme Yeh / Staff Reporters, with CNA

Civic groups that initiated recall campaigns against Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） lawmakers yesterday accepted their defeat, while the KMT branded the recall results a victory for the people of Taiwan, and called on President William Lai （賴清德） of the Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） to apologize to the public and self-reflect.

Recall votes against all 24 KMT lawmakers and suspended Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao （高虹安） failed to pass yesterday, Central Election Commission figures showed.

The mood at the rally outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei — held by the Anti-Communist, Safeguard Taiwan Volunteers Alliance, a coalition of civic recall campaigning groups — became somber, as the recall voting results, which were being broadcast live, showed “no” votes continuously exceeding “yes” votes.

“The outcome of this recall was not as expected, and one of the main reasons is that the degree of the Chinese Communist Party’s [CCP] long-term infiltration and ‘united front’ work to divide society was greater than we imagined,” said United Microelectronics Corp （聯電） founder Robert Tsao （曹興誠）, who was an initiator of the alliance.

Another reason is that in constituencies where there are more pan-blue voters and the voting turnout is high, civic volunteers’ power could not overcome the KMT’s ability to mobilize their supporters, he said.

The civic groups have already performed a miracle that surprised everyone by getting so many KMT lawmakers to face recalls, Tsao said, adding that throughout the process, they were law-abiding, disciplined, peaceful and rational, giving off patriotic and positive energy, and bringing warmth and strength to society.

“In contrast, our adversaries used all methods of mobilize hatred against us — defaming, insulting and threatening us, fabricating rumors, and even inflicting violence and making false accusations — which is regrettable,” he said.

“Although we did not succeed in this recall campaign, we have sent a strong message to the ‘blue’ and ‘white’ lawmakers that we absolutely disagree with their way of destroying procedural justice and passing unrefined laws through the ‘tyranny of the majority,’” Tsao said.

The recall groups’ motivation was to defend the principle that Taiwan’s sovereignty belongs to Taiwanese, and that the public have the right of self-determination, so any government official or lawmaker who cannot protect it is unqualified for public service, he said.

Tsao encouraged the recall groups to keep their chins up, as their efforts have made them more dignified and resilient, and to not be afraid of setbacks and courageously keep going until Taiwan shakes off the CCP and becomes a land of the brave and freedom.

At a press conference held at the KMT’s headquarters in Taipei, party Chairman Eric Chu （朱立倫） said the outcome of the recall votes showed that Taiwan’s democracy was mature and great, adding that the outcome was a great victory for all people of Taiwan, rather than for a single political party.

Voters chose stable society and a functional government over political infighting, he added.

“Lai should come forward and sincerely apologize to the people of Taiwan,” Chu said, calling on Lai to focus on boosting the economy amid the global tariff and trade war instead of engaging in “partisan catfights.”

People’s relationship with Taiwan should not be binary, and no one should be labeled simply as “loving Taiwan” or “betraying Taiwan,” he said.

“We all love Taiwan, and every one of us would no longer be targeted. That is the Taiwan we love so much. We successfully protected Taiwan’s values of diversity and democracy this time,” Chu said, expressing thanks to voters and KMT supporters.

He also extended his gratitude to the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP） for standing by the KMT during the anti-recall campaigns.

KMT caucus whip Fu Kun-chi （傅?萁）, who survived the recall, yesterday in Hualien County expressed thanks for local citizens’ support, calling for a halt in the tearing apart of society.

He also called on Lai to start an open-minded communication between the ruling and opposition parties to unite society against external threats.

KMT Legislator Wang Hung-wei （王鴻薇） yesterday expressed thanks to voters for giving her a second chance, while KMT Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin （徐巧芯） said that being a recall candidate is nothing to be proud of, even though the mass recall campaign failed.

She said she would put herself together and continue to perform her duty as a lawmaker from next week.

TPP Chairman Huang Kuo-chang （黃國昌） said the mass recall campaign driven by the DPP has torn society apart.

He also called on Lai to apologize to the people and the Cabinet led by Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） to dissolve and be reshuffled immediately.

DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming （柯建銘）, who played a pivotal role in the mass recall movement, should also bear political responsibility, Huang added.

Given the DPP reportedly used administrative resources to pressure dissenters by interfering in judicial processes during the recall campaigns, the Cabinet should reflect on whether it had contravened the principle of administrative neutrality, he said, adding that the Executive Yuan should consider reshuffling the Cabinet.

The voting outcome showed that Taiwanese does not accept a "one-party" system and refuse to go back to an authoritarian government, Huang said.

The government should respect the popular will and stop governing Taiwan via political mobilization and attacking opponents, he said.

Meanwhile, the DPP, which backed the recall, yesterday acknowledged the failure of the mass legislative recall effort, framing the result as a reflection of civic engagement rather than a partisan contest.

Recall is a constitutional mechanism to protect citizens’ fundamental right to express their opinions, so the DPP thanks everyone who voted yesterday, DPP Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang （林右昌） said, adding that the voters have sufficiently expressed their opinions through their votes, which is the spirit and glory of a democratic country — Taiwan.

“This unprecedented civic movement was driven by love for the country, love for Taiwan and to protect Taiwan against the CCP,” he added.

The recalls are not a showdown between political parties, and the result cannot be simplified or dwarfed as the victory or defeat of a party; it is a demonstration of significant civic power, Lin Yu-chang said.

The DPP humbly accepts the outcome, he added.

As the ruling party, the DPP would continue to maintain democracy and defend the nation’s sovereignty, and responsibly and more carefully reflect on the response society has shown in this outcome, as well as quickly adjust its pace to meet the people’s expectations, he said.

Lai, who doubles as DPP chairman, last night commented about the recall results on his Facebook page, expressing gratitude to the civic groups and stating that their actions remind politicians of their obligation to be loyal to the country, as well as the public’s vigilance.

The recalls have set the right tone and ensured that anti-communism and the protection of Taiwan are the principal direction of the nation’s policies, serving to consolidate public support around these concepts, he said.

The public have exercised their rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution, and everyone should respect the outcome, he said.

The results are not a victory of one political party over another, but highlight the ability of the Taiwanese public to express their opinions and make decisions, he said.

“We face many challenges in the future, but we have proven to the world that Taiwan can resolve its conflicts in a manner that is both legal and constitutionally compliant,” he said, adding that Taiwan can, despite disagreements, maintain solidarity through democracy.

Taiwan’s democracy will continue to become more resilient as the public becomes increasingly involved, he said.

Lai said the government would continue to forge ahead and uphold national and public interests. He called on all parties to jointly defend and uphold the nation’s liberal democracy.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairman Eric Chu, center, and party officials bow to supporters at a press conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times

People react as they watch a live broadcast of the vote count during a gathering held by a civic group recalling Chinese Nationaliast Party （KMT） Legislator Wang Hung-wei at Taipei’s Rongxing Garden Park yesterday. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Legislator Hsu Chiao-hsin, center, greets supporters with smile after surviving the recall vote yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） caucus chief executive Rosalia Wu, left, looks on as DPP Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang speaks during a press conference in Taipei last night. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

