《TAIPEI TIMES》 Proof of no Chinese ID needed for residency: MOI

Chinese and Taiwanese printed flags are pictured in an illustration taken on April 28, 2022. Photo: Reuters

2025/07/26 03:00

COMPLIANCE NEEDED:The immigration agency said that of the more than 140,000 Chinese spouses approved for residency, 5,404 had not submitted the certificates

By Chung Li-hua and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

The Ministry of the Interior （MOI） is proposing new regulations that would require Chinese nationals seeking residency in Taiwan to prove that they have relinquished their Chinese household registration and passport.

In accordance with the national security strategies announced by President William Lai （賴清德） on March 13, Chinese nationals applying to reside in Taiwan must give up their Chinese household registration and passport, and cannot have dual citizenship, the ministry said.

The Mainland Affairs Council on May 5 issued an explanation of the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）, clarifying the terms “original household registration” in Article 17, Paragraph 5, Subparagraph 3 and “passport issued by the Mainland Area.”

These mean that Chinese nationals seeking Taiwanese residency cannot maintain their Chinese identity, including having a Chinese household registration or passport, as outlined in Article 9-1 of the same act, the council said.

The goal is to prevent confusion over cross-strait identity, as some people have continued to use Chinese passports even after canceling their Chinese household registration, it said.

In line with this, the ministry has proposed amendments to articles 30 and 31 of the Regulations Governing Permits for People of the Mainland Area to Reside with Relatives, Reside Long-Term or Settle in the Taiwan Area （大陸地區人民在台灣地區依親居留長期居留或定居許可辦法）.

The proposed amendments would require Chinese nationals seeking residency in Taiwan to provide proof that they have given up their Chinese household registration and that they have not applied for, are not using or have already renounced their Chinese passport, the ministry said.

In April, the National Immigration Agency reviewed the status of more than 140,000 Chinese spouses of Taiwanese nationals who have been approved for residency in Taiwan.

They found that about 12,000 of them had not submitted proof of relinquishing their Chinese household registration and asked them to provide the missing documents within three months, the agency said.

As of July 16, 6,596 had submitted the required certificates, it said.

Meanwhile, 4,287 had either provided sworn statements, applied to postpone travel to China or were already under administrative tracking due to extended stays abroad, accounting for 89.4 percent of those required to submit documents, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法