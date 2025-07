Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

2025/07/26 03:00

By Fang Wei-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday welcomed the EU’s support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

請繼續往下閱讀...

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas met with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Chinese Premier Li Qiang (李強) on Thursday.

In a post-summit news conference, the EU said it adheres to the “one China” policy, but is concerned about the rising volatility across the Taiwan Strait.

It said that instability in the East China Sea and South China Sea poses a threat to regional and global prosperity and security.

In Taipei, MOFA spokesman Hsiao Kuang-wei (蕭光偉) said that the European External Action Service (EEAS) and other EU bodies have raised concerns three times since May regarding Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, and emphasized that the stability of the Taiwan Strait directly impacts the EU’s interests.

Hsiao also quoted the March 19 White Paper for European Defence — Readiness 2030 that “China is intensifying its political, economic, military, cyber and cognitive measures to coerce Taiwan ... The shifting Taiwan status quo raises the risk of a major disruption, which would have profound economic and strategic consequences for Europe.”

MOFA welcomes the EU’s continued urging for China to maintain the “status quo” and refrain from unilaterally altering it via threat of force, Hsiao said, adding that Taiwan would continue to work with like-minded EU partners to foster peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Separately, MOFA thanked the 72 members of Israel’s Knesset who jointly signed a statement supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The statement also affirmed Taiwan’s significant contributions to global public health, medicine, the environment and aviation security.

The statement was delivered to Representative to Israel Abby Lee (李雅萍) by Israel-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association chairman Boaz Toporovsky on Wednesday.

Toporovsky on Thursday wrote on social media that “Taiwan stands with Israel — it’s time we stand with Taiwan,” citing Taiwan’s support for Israel, especially since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched armed incursions from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

“This is not just a symbolic gesture — it’s about values, morality, and global partnership,” Toporovsky said.

“The future belongs to democracies that work together — not to those that exclude. Taiwan is one of them,” he added.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法