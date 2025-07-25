為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Government to subsidize typhoon roof repairs: Cho

    Farmers tend to their chickens in Tainan’s Cigu District on Thursday last week after the roof of the coop sustained severe damage during Typhoon Danas. Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Taipei Times

    Farmers tend to their chickens in Tainan's Cigu District on Thursday last week after the roof of the coop sustained severe damage during Typhoon Danas. Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Taipei Times

    2025/07/25 03:00

    By Chung Li-hua and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Following Typhoon Danas, the government is set to issue “work subsidy allowances” of NT$30,000 to repair homes with roof damage exceeding 100m2, while those between 20m2 and 100m2 would be provided with NT$15,000, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） said yesterday.

    More than 10,000 homes had roofs completely or partially destroyed by the typhoon, which hit two weeks ago, with Chiayi County and Tainan incurring the most damage.

    The subsidy is for construction teams assisting with repairs in light of severe labor shortages and was planned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior.

    The Executive Yuan also in the past few days announced that households in declared disaster areas could receive a NT$50,000 subsidy if their roof or wall damage exceeds 20m2 and NT$100,000 for damage totaling more than 100m2.

    Due to shortages in labor and materials, more effective coordination is needed to mobilize construction workers, Cho said.

    Public Construction Commission Chairman Chen Chin-te （陳金德） this week convened meetings to coordinate support efforts, assembling representatives from construction associations, ministries and local governments.

    Cho urged local governments to find capable and willing contractors to assist with home repairs, and to uphold the highest safety standards for construction workers.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

