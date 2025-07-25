《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai slams Chinese disruption at Games

Taiwan’s Hung Jiun-yi, right, competes in a taekwondo event at the World University Games in Essen, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation

2025/07/25 03:00

LETTER, FLAG FLAP: A Chinese man and woman reportedly tried to snatch a letter meant for Taiwanese winners, while China’s team took offense at a Taiwanese flag

By Lery Hiciano and Fion Khan / Staff writers, with CNA

President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday condemned an alleged attempt by two Chinese to snatch a letter of congratulations handed to Taiwan’s taekwondo team after they won silver at the Summer World University Games in Germany on Wednesday.

A Chinese man and woman reportedly tried to snatch a congratulatory letter to athletes Hung Jiun-yi （洪俊義）, Jung Jiun-jie （鍾俊傑） and Huang Cho-cheng （黃卓乘） from the Ministry of Education, and then argued with reporters.

“Why are you taking our things?” reporters asked the pair.

“Does that say ‘Chinese Taipei’?” the two Chinese reportedly asked.

Following the incident, Sports Administration Director-General Cheng Shih-chung （鄭世忠） wrote on Threads about what he called “nonstop provocations” by the Chinese team.

The Chinese team also called officials to order that a Taiwanese flag be taken down from a doorway and told organizers that shouts of “go Taiwan” contravened the rules.

With help from Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey （謝志偉）, the team sought an apology from the mayor’s office in Essen, Germany, Cheng said.

The mayor responded with an apology and emphasized the event’s values of openness and tolerance, he said.

“I strongly condemn the Chinese team’s brutal and violent behavior,” Cheng said.

“Presenting congratulatory messages to our athletes and cheering for Taiwan is not restricted by the Olympic model,” he said.

The core values of the World University Games are openness, tolerance and peace, Lai wrote on Facebook, adding that it is regrettable the incident went against the spirit of sporting behavior, openness and respect.

Top athletes from universities around the world gather at the event to compete and bond, transcending languages and borders, he said.

It is regrettable that China has repeatedly suppressed Taiwan during the Games, including asking the Essen City Government to take down Taiwan’s national flag and unreasonably protesting those in the audience who chanted slogans in support of Taiwan, he said.

Taiwan would continue to counter suppression with calmness and confidence to win understanding and respect in the international community, he added.

Lai also thanked athletes who proved their abilities and Taiwanese who strive for the nation’s sovereignty, encouraging athletes to excel and show the world their best.

“Taiwanese stand with you and are expecting you to make a triumphant return, safe and sound,” he said.

China has become a laughing stock in the international community, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） was quoted as saying by Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee （李慧芝） at a news conference in Taipei.

The incident not only demonstrated political interference at sports events, but also exposed how China’s so-called “cross-strait integration” is a lie, Cho was quoted as saying.

In Taiwan, all three main political parties expressed outrage at the incident.

Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） Chairman Eric Chu （朱立倫） said it was a “big attack on us,” and asked the public to support Taiwan’s athletes.

The KMT in a statement condemned the incident, expressing its disapproval of harassment by the Chinese Communist Party.

Democratic Progressive Party Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang （林右昌） said that everyone, regardless of party affiliation, should cheer for the athletes.

China’s behavior is inappropriate and must be condemned, he added.

The Taiwan People’s Party called on China to stop politically interfering with Taiwanese athletes at international competitions.

The Agreement between the International Olympic Committee, Lausanne and the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee, Taipei, which was signed on March 23, 1981, ascertained Taiwan’s right to participate in the Olympic Games and other international sports events, provided that it compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” with a specially designed flag, Mainland Affairs Council deputy chairman and spokesman Liang Wen-chieh （梁文傑） told a news conference in Taipei.

However, the agreement does not prohibit audiences from cheering for Taiwanese athletes or shouting “go, Taiwan,” Liang said.

Liang displayed the congratulatory letter to demonstrate the reason for the dispute.

“As you can see, this is a letter prepared by the Ministry of Education to be given to Taiwanese athletes after winning medals. It shows the names of the athletes and the awards they receive, as well as the signature of the minister of education and date of issuance, which is written as July 23, 114th year of the Republic of China,” Liang said.

The two Chinese tried to take the letter because they saw “Republic of China” on it, he said.

The incident has made China a worldwide laughing stock, Liang said, adding that the Sports Administration also preserved national dignity by taking the proper course of action to resolve the dispute.

Liang defended the legitimacy of sports officials issuing congratulatory telegrams to athletes, as it neither disrupted the proceedings of the Games nor went against the agreement.

Additional reporting by Yu Chao-fu, Chou Min-hung and Shelley Shan

A Chinese man and woman, right, try to snatch a congratulatory letter meant for Taiwanese winners at the Summer World University Games in Germany. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation

A Sport Administration staff, third right, and a reporter, second right, try to protect Taiwanese medalists from a Chinese woman’s harassment, right. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation

A Taiwanese flag is pictured at Taiwan’s World University Games team camp in Essen, Germany. Photo: CNA

