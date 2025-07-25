《TAIPEI TIMES》Fan Yun tells US hearing about Chinese threats

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Fan Yun in Taipei on Wednesday testifies at a hearing in Washington via video link. Photo: Fang Wei-li, Taipei Times

2025/07/25 03:00

By Hollie Younger / Staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） Legislator Fan Yun （范雲） on Wednesday testified at a US congressional hearing about Chinese threats and coercion, while a former US naval intelligence chief called on Washington to help Taiwan upgrade its classified clearance system.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The US Congress established the Congressional-Executive Commission on China （CECC） to monitor human rights and the development of rule of law in the People’s Republic of China （PRC）, and submit annual reports to the US president and Congress.

Wednesday’s hearing was titled “Stand with Taiwan: Countering the PRC’s Political Warfare and Transnational Repression.”

“In addition to growing military threats and economic coercion, the PRC’s political warfare against Taiwan has also escalated,” Fan told the hearing via video link.

China has misinterpreted UN Resolution 2758 for “political propaganda in the international arena” and “seeks to legitimize the use of force to annex Taiwan,” she said.

A planned collision targeting Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim’s （蕭美琴） vehicle in the Czech Republic last year was part of a series of Chinese Communist Party （CCP） activities aimed at intimidating Taiwanese, warning of the cost of resisting China, Fan said.

“According to our National Security Bureau, the number of spying activity indictments in 2024 was four times higher than in 2021, rising from 16 to 64,” she said.

Regarding disinformation, the bureau reported that “messages with China’s influence” increased to 2.2 million last year from 1.3 million in 2023, spread via newspapers, TV stations and social media, Fan said, adding that the Global Taiwan Institute found that some media firms received direct instructions from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

Moreover, a recent poll found that Taiwanese TikTok users are more likely to view China favorably and believe that if Taipei favors the US government, war is more likely, she said.

“United front” organizations in Taiwan, operated by the CCP, invite religious groups, village wardens and college students on heavily subsidized trips to China, Fan said.

The activities “aim to integrate [college students] into China’s economy” so that they “eventually come to view China’s politics and culture in a positive light,” she said.

The PRC has also recruited criminals in Taiwan to create a nationwide network to import arms, while it funds Taiwanese influencers to produce content in China that aligns with its political agenda, she said.

Following last year’s presidential election, Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） caucus whip Fu Kun-chi （傅崐萁） led 17 legislators, almost one-third of the caucus, on a trip to Beijing to meet with Chinese officials, Fan said.

Shortly thereafter, the KMT, along with the Taiwan People’s Party, “rushed to push through a series of unconstitutional bills, prevented the national security legal amendments from proceeding to a first reading, and froze or slashed the national defense budget without proper justification,” she said.

China’s political warfare against Taiwan aims to “distort the world’s understanding of Taiwan by framing cross-strait conflicts as a domestic issue to isolate Taiwan,” erode the confidence of Taiwanese in the US and reduce their confidence in their own government, leading them to ultimately disengage from politics, Fan said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Mike Studeman （speaker）, former commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence and a retired rear admiral. Photo: CNA

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法