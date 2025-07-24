《TAIPEI TIMES》Minister thanks US lawmaker for support

US Representative Chris Smith, left, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, is pictured in a committee meeting in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Screengrab from US House Foreign Affairs Committee’s YouTube channel

2025/07/24 03:00

By Huang Chin-hsuan and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） yesterday thanked US Representative Chris Smith for calling out South Africa’s unilateral decision to downgrade and move Taiwan’s representative office as an unacceptable action that violate a 1997 bilateral agreement.

請繼續往下閱讀...

After South Africa severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in January 1998, Taiwan established a representative office in Pretoria under the name Taipei Liaison Office based on a 1997 agreement.

Last year, the South African government began its push to categorize the Taiwan representative office as a “trade office” and move it from Pretoria to Johannesburg.

Taiwan also has a branch office in Cape Town called the Taipei Liaison Office.

On Monday, the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation unilaterally released a statement saying the offices have been renamed the “Taipei Commercial Office in Johannesburg” and the “Taipei Commercial Office in Cape Town” as of April 1.

During a meeting of the US House of Representatives’ Committee on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, Smith, chairman of the Africa subcommittee, noted that both sides previously agreed to call the office in Pretoria the “Taipei Liaison Office in the Republic of South Africa.”

Smith said the US Congress is deeply concerned and that any unilateral attempt to break the 1997 bilateral agreement or alter the status quo is unacceptable.

“To the government of South Africa, I wish to reiterate that the US Congress is viewing this very closely, and that any changes from what has been the status quo would be viewed very negatively. It is a core US concern that democratic countries do not acquiesce and cower to the demands of the CCP,” he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

China’s pressure against Taiwan and its human rights record are concerning and undermines South Africa’s image as a trustworthy international partner, Smith said.

He praised South Africa’s Democratic Alliance for defending democratic Taiwan and resisting pro-China forces, and urged South Africa not to yield to Chinese pressure and return to the legally established status quo.

Calling it the CCP’s “ongoing efforts to bully Taiwan,” Smith said “the unrelenting pressure that the CCP wages against Taiwan on multiple fronts is part of a broader strategy to wear down and conquer a frontline democratic partner of the United States.”

Smith said the Congressional Executive Commission on China, which he cochairs, was to hold a hearing entitled “Stand with Taiwan: Countering the PRC’s Political Warfare and Transnational Repression” yesterday, and that the CCP’s actions in Africa are another front in this larger campaign against Taiwan.

Lin yesterday thanked Smith for supporting Taiwan, and urged South Africa to uphold the spirit and legal framework of the 1997 bilateral agreement.

South Africa should promptly engage in dialogue with Taiwan and should not unilaterally alter the status of Taiwan’s representative offices until both sides reach a mutual agreement, Lin said.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法