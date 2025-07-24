為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Military to acquire 48,750 more UAVs

    A soldier operates a drone in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

    A soldier operates a drone in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Military News Agency

    2025/07/24 03:00

    DEFENSE SPENDING: Next year is expected to be the first time that the national defense budget would cover four concurrent active special military projects

    By Liu Yu-chieh, Wu Che-yu, Hollie Younger and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writers

    The Ministry of National Defense is to acquire an additional 48,750 military-grade commercial uncrewed aerial vehicles （UAVs） over the next two years, an Armaments Bureau notice released on Tuesday on the government’s e-Procurement System showed.

    The previous procurement plan is expected to be completed by the end of this year, while the new, independent plan would run through 2027.

    The UAV categories in the latest notice are largely in line with those in the previous notice: short and long-range fixed-wing UAVs, rotorcraft UAVs, and vertical takeoff and landing （VTOL） fixed-wing UAVs.

    The bureau’s Material Production and Manufacturing Center has opened solicitations for the five UAV categories, inviting domestic manufacturers to submit models for evaluation.

    The five models have been temporarily labeled types A through E, with each given strict technical requirements.

    Types A and B are multi-rotor UAVs with 6km and 25km minimum control ranges respectively, the notice said.

    The procurement quantity for type A was 7,500 units next year and 26,500 in 2027, while for Type B it was 1,100 units next year and 3,200 in 2027, it said.

    Types C and D are both fixed-wing UAVs, it said.

    Type C should have a control range of more than 90km and a minimum flight time of two hours, while Type D should have a control range of at least 30km and at least 30 minutes flight time, the notice said.

    The bureau is looking to procure 970 Type C units and 1,350 Type D units next year, and 2,980 Type C units and 4,450 Type D units the following year, it said.

    Type E is a VTOL fixed-wing UAV with a control range of more than 100km, a minimum flight time of 2.5 hours, an average cruising speed of more than 80kph and the ability to withstand winds stronger than 5 on the Beaufort scale during takeoff and landing, it said.

    Procurement quantities were 350 units per year for next year and 2027.

    This latest UAV procurement notice is a significant increase from the ongoing one, which was for just over 3,000 units.

    In other news, next year is expected to be the first time the national defense budget would cover four concurrent active special military projects, highlighting the emphasis President William Lai’s （賴清德） administration has put on defense spending.

    In addition, the ministry would seek an unspecified special procurement budget for next year, a source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    The government expects to need hundreds of billions of New Taiwan dollars for arms procurement, as weapons and energy might be bargaining chips in tariff discussions with the US, the source said.

    The arms procurement would also go toward Lai’s pledge to push national defense spending to more than 3 percent of GDP, they said.

    The ministry has two active special budget programs, the NT$237 billion （US$8.07 billion） Naval-Air Capability Improvements Procurement Project, which began in 2022 and ends next year, and the NT$247 billion Procurement of Updated Fighter Jets Project from 2020 to next year.

    Meanwhile, the legislature on July 12 advanced the third reading of the Special Act for Strengthening Economic, Social and National Security Resilience in Response to International Circumstances （因應國際情勢強化經濟社會及國土安全韌性特別條例）, which has a budget of NT$115 billion, while the national security resilience budget began this year and runs through 2027.

    However, the Executive Yuan and ministries are yet to provide a detailed breakdown of how the national security resilience funding would be distributed each year.

    In addition, a second batch of 42 M1A2T Abrams main battle tanks purchased from the US is to arrive at the Port of Taipei late on Saturday, a second source said.

    Taiwan has allocated about NT$40.52 billion from 2019 to 2027 to purchase 108 M1A2T tanks from the US with the aim of assigning them to the Sixth Army Corps to defend northern Taiwan.

    Additional reporting by CNA

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    Five categories of drones are pictured in procurement data released on Tuesday by the Armaments Bureau. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

    Five categories of drones are pictured in procurement data released on Tuesday by the Armaments Bureau. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播