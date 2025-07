Taiwan People’s Party supporters rally in front of the Democratic Progressive Party headquarters in Taipei on Sunday evening. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

2025/07/22 03:00

HEATED LANGUAGE: A DPP spokesman said that a TPP legislator and the party chairman were ‘inciting hatred’ at a protest outside the DPP’s headquarters in Taipei

By Wang Kuan-jen, Esme Yeh and Lery Hiciano / Staff reporter, with staff writers

Taipei police on Sunday night detained two suspects for allegedly throwing eggs at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei.

Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) on Sunday led a rally in front of the DPP’s headquarters to protest mass recall campaigns.

Later that night, the 10th floor of the building, where the headquarters is located, was found to have been broken into and the party’s signage egged.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the police detained two suspects, who allegedly told police they wanted to vent their anger at the DPP.

The two men, surnamed Lee (李) and Huang (黃), snuck into the building at 6:23pm, and one of them threw eggs at the sign, while the other filmed it, police said.

The pair were released and their case has been transferred to prosecutors for investigation on charges of burglary, intimidation and vandalism.

TPP spokeswoman Celina Wu (吳怡萱) urged people involved in the incident to take responsibility for their actions.

The party holds peaceful rallies and does not encourage acts of destruction, said another TPP spokeswoman, Chang Tung (張彤).

The DPP yesterday released footage of two people throwing eggs at the headquarters to refute accusations that the ruling party staged the act.

DPP spokesman Justin Wu (吳崢) told a news conference that there was an obvious link between the TPP and the egging.

TPP supporters vandalized the headquarters after the TPP stirred them up at the rally, he said, calling on Huang Kuo-chang to take responsibility.

TPP Legislator Lin Kuo-cheng (林國成) used expletives to refer to President William Lai (賴清德) during the rally, while Huang Kuo-chang said that Lai “would be found, despite his bodyguards and security personnel,” Wu added.

“When will the TPP stop inciting such hatred?” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) released four videos urging the public to “stand forward to protect democracy from being stolen.”

The videos suggested that the DPP was resorting to disinformation and “red-baiting” to denounce dissent across news and social media, KMT spokeswoman Yang Chih-yu (楊智?) said.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Sunday held a rally in Taoyuan urging supporters to “resist authoritarianism.”

Party officials including Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) attended the event, as well as Huang Kuo-chang, who said that the DPP is using the recall movement to cover up its own failings.

Meanwhile in Washington, overseas Taiwanese held a demonstration in front of the US Capitol Building, calling on citizens to vote in the recall elections.

“It is necessary to replace the lawmakers with those we can trust,” one participant said, adding that some KMT lawmakers’ close relationship with China was a cause for concern.

Taiwanese Association of America president Chen Kuei-ling (陳桂鈴) said that US officials were paying close attention to the recalls, and the results could influence Washington’s willingness to aid Taiwan.

Additional reporting by Chen Yun, Lin Che-yuan and CNA

