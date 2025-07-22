為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan hosting Linguistics Olympiad for the first time

    Participants at the International Linguistics Olympiad pose for a group photograph at the opening of the event at National Taiwan University in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    Participants at the International Linguistics Olympiad pose for a group photograph at the opening of the event at National Taiwan University in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Rachel Lin, Taipei Times

    2025/07/22 03:00

    By Rachel Lin and Sam Garcia / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    Taiwan is hosting the International Linguistics Olympiad （IOL） for the first time, welcoming more than 400 young linguists from 43 nations to National Taiwan University （NTU）.

    Deputy Minister of Education Chu Chun-chang （朱俊彰） said at the opening ceremony yesterday that language passes down knowledge and culture, and influences the way humankind thinks and understands the world.

    Taiwan is a multicultural and multilingual nation, with Mandarin Chinese, Taiwanese, Hakka, 16 indigenous languages and Taiwan Sign Language all used, Chu said.

    In addition, Taiwan promotes multilingual education, emphasizes the cultural significance of languages and supports the international mother language movement, he said.

    Taiwan has long participated in the IOL and students at this year’s event would build friendships and shared memories, he added.

    NTU president Chen Wen-chang （陳文章） said he is proud of the university’s Graduate Institute of Linguistics for hosting the international competition.

    Language is an innate and vital human ability that helps us make friends, learn about culture and make the world a more peaceful place, Chen said.

    When used precisely and appropriately, language promotes mutual understanding, but when used improperly, it can lead to division, he said.

    Chen encouraged participants to not only take on the challenges of linguistic puzzles, but to use language to make friends and learn about each other’s cultures.

    The IOL promotes international exchanges and cultivates young leaders in the field of linguistics, he added.

    The NTU Graduate Institute of Linguistics began promoting the Taiwan Olympiad in Linguistics 10 years ago under the leadership of professor Hsieh Shu-kai （謝舒凱）, the institute said.

    Hosting the IOL highlights the importance of language in cross-cultural communication, and demonstrates Taiwan’s commitment to fostering global dialogue and academic excellence, it added.

    The IOL is one of 12 International Science Olympiads for secondary-school students.

    Since its inception in 2003, it has brought together outstanding young linguists every summer for individual and group challenges that test their linguistics abilities.

    The IOL fosters intellectual development, cultivates cultural awareness, and exposes participants to lesser-known and endangered languages.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播