《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwanese wins silver at World University Games

Taiwan’s Huang Ying-hsuan, left, kicks South Korea’s Kim Yun-seo in the women’s under-46kg kyorugi taekwondo event at the Summer World University Games in Essen, Germany, on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation via CNA

2025/07/21 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Huang Ying-hsuan on Saturday clinched a silver medal in the women’s under-46kg kyorugi at the Summer World University Games in Germany, while Taiwan’s women’s table tennis team won bronze.

In the first round of the taekwondo sparring final, Huang went toe-to-toe with Kim Yun-seo 2-0, before the South Korean edged the Taiwanese with quick attacks to win 10-8.

After falling behind early in the second round 6-0, Huang narrowed the score to 8-4 through Kim’s fouls. However, the South Korean picked up her pace to take the match and the gold medal 22-7.

Despite the loss, it was Huang’s second consecutive silver medal at the biennial competition. She won the first in the same division at the delayed 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China.

Huang told reporters after the match that her gold-medal ambitions were shaken by nerves in the latter part of the match.

She added that she received a lot of encouragement from Taiwanese supporters before the final, including text messages, even though it was early in the morning in Taiwan.

On the way to her Kim bout, Huang took down most of her opponents with relative ease, such as in the semi-finals, when she decisively defeated Italy’s Elisa Bertagnin 2-0.

Huang said she would aim to win the tournament in 2027.

“My age will allow me to compete in the next edition. If I have the chance to represent Taiwan again, I hope to secure a gold,” she said.

In table tennis, Taiwan’s women’s team picked up the bronze medal after a 3-0 semi-final defeat to China.

Chien Tung-chuan, who played for Taiwan at last year’s Summer Olympics in Paris, and teammates Cheng Pu-syuan, Huang Yu-Chieh and Tsai Yun-en were already guaranteed a medal after dominating India in the last eight.

In the semi-final, Chien lost 6-11, 5-11, 6-11 to Wang Xiaotong, before Cheng fell in the second match.

In the third match, Huang Yu-Chieh dropped the first two games 7-11 and 5-11, but won the next two 12-10 and 11-6 to even the score.

However, she quickly fell behind in the decisive fifth game, losing 4-11, resulting in Taiwan settling for back-to-back bronze finishes at the tournament.

Taiwan also won bronze, which is awarded to both losing semi-finalists, in Chengdu.

Meanwhile, the men’s teams beat Japan 3-1 in their semi-final. They were after press time last night to face China for the gold medal.

Taiwan’s rhythmic gymnastics team of Chen Yung-chi, Lu Pei-chi, Huang Yun-jen, Ju Jieh-chi, Pan Yu-kuan and Chuang Yi-an, clinched the bronze medal in the three balls and two hoops event.

Taiwanese fencer Chen Chih-Chieh narrowly lost the men’s foil individual quarter-final 15-13 to South Korea’s Choi Min-seo.

Taiwan’s Chien Tung-chuan returns during a match at the Summer World University Games in Essen, Germany, in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation via CNA

