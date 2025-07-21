為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Experts urge regular abdominal ultrasounds

    Representatives from the Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Foundation pose in front of a map showing the number of people who received free liver ultrasounds across Taiwan during an event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Chih-yi, Taipei Times

    Representatives from the Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Foundation pose in front of a map showing the number of people who received free liver ultrasounds across Taiwan during an event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Chih-yi, Taipei Times

    2025/07/21 03:00

    PREVENTION: Fatty liver is a growing concern among Taiwanese due to changing lifestyles, mirroring trends in Japan, and is a key factor in liver cancer prevention

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    After more than half of the participants in a free screening yesterday were found to have a fatty liver, health experts are urging people aged 30 and older to undergo regular abdominal ultrasounds to detect liver disease early and reduce the risk of liver cancer.

    The Liver Disease Prevention and Treatment Foundation conducted 5,661 free abdominal ultrasounds, discovering abnormalities in 4,614 people, or 81.5 percent, foundation chief executive officer Yang Pei-ming （楊培銘） told a news conference following the screenings.

    Among those screened, 3,103 people, or 54.8 percent, were diagnosed with fatty liver disease, indicating that it is becoming a significant national health concern, Yang said.

    Fatty liver could progress to hepatitis, lead to liver fibrosis and cirrhosis, and ultimately result in liver cancer, he said.

    Over the past 30 years, Taiwan has successfully reduced cases of hepatitis B and C through widespread hepatitis B vaccines and new oral medications for hepatitis C, reducing the number of liver cancer cases caused by these diseases, Yang said.

    Controlling fatty liver is the next crucial step in preventing liver cancer, as cancer cases caused by fatty liver are increasing annually, he said.

    Fatty liver, especially non-alcoholic fatty liver, is a growing concern among Taiwanese due to lifestyle and perception changes, and is a key factor in liver cancer prevention, he added.

    Similar trends have been observed in Japan, Europe and the US, where fatty liver is closely associated with overnutrition and obesity, and is no longer regarded solely as a metabolic issue, but as a potential risk factor for cancer, he said.

    Eating less and exercising more is the best way to prevent the disease, he added.

    Yang urged people aged 30 and older to undergo routine abdominal ultrasound screenings to monitor their health and ensure early detection of any potential liver cancer cases.

    Only 44.5 percent of liver cancer cases in Taiwan are diagnosed at an early stage, significantly lower than Japan’s 65.7 percent. This contributes to higher rates of late-stage liver cancer and mortality in Taiwan, Yang said.

    Among people who had regular screenings last year, about 77 percent of those who developed liver cancer were diagnosed at an early stage, which gave them a high chance for a cure or disease control, National Health Insurance Administration data showed.

    When liver issues are detected early through regular screenings, up to 90 percent of liver cancer cases are found at an early stage and can be cured, Yang said.

    “If everyone pays attention to liver health, there is hope that Taiwan could eliminate liver disease,” he said.

    Yesterday’s screenings also revealed 131 cases of suspected liver cancer or liver tumors of unknown nature, 11 cases of liver cirrhosis and 498 cases of liver parenchymal disease.

    Additionally, 1,225 cases of benign liver tumors were identified, along with 48 cases of an enlarged spleen, and 612 cases of gallbladder polyps.

    The screenings also uncovered 98 people with abdominal tumors in the pancreas, spleen or kidneys, and 2,149 cases of other issues, such as liver calcifications, gallstones, and cysts or stones in the pancreas, spleen or kidneys.

