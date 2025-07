The US Capitol building is seen in Washington on March 10. Photo: AFP

2025/07/21 03:00

‘WORLD WAR III’: Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said the aid would inflame tensions, but her amendment was rejected 421 votes against six

/ Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for fiscal 2026, which includes US$500 million for Taiwan.

The bill, which totals US$831.5 billion in discretionary spending, passed in a 221-209 vote.

According to the bill, the funds for Taiwan would be administered by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency and would remain available through Sept. 30, 2027, for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative.

The legislation authorizes the US Secretary of Defense, with the agreement of the US Secretary of State, to use the funds to assist Taiwan in procuring defense articles and services, and military training.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene proposed an amendment to remove the US$500 million in Taiwan-related funding from the bill.

Speaking on the House floor, she said that the amount marked a US$100 million increase from the previous year.

Greene said that “increasing foreign aid to Taiwan will only increase their reliance on the United States,” adding that the US, with its US$37 trillion in national debt, could not afford to continue foreign assistance to other countries.

She also warned against potentially “instigating World War III with China,” saying the US should focus on its own border before addressing those of other countries, including Taiwan and Ukraine.

Her amendment was rejected in a 421-6 vote following bipartisan opposition.

Speaking against Greene’s amendment, Republican Representative Ken Calvert said US President Donald Trump’s administration had issued a policy statement the day before calling for more aid for Taiwan, recommending US$1 billion.

He said that the proposal could have been considered if the White House Office of Management and Budget had submitted relevant materials on time.

Calvert said that supporting Taiwan aligns with the core interests of the US.

“The funding will go a long way to make sure that Taiwan has the resources necessary to help prevent a Chinese invasion,” he said.

“That’s the position of the Trump administration and that’s the position of this bill,” he added.

Democratic Representative Betty McCollum said that “Taiwan is threatened by the People’s Republic of China” and warned that other nations, including the Philippines, would also be at risk “if Taiwan falls.”

“This bill will assist Taiwan in preparing their military, increasing their readiness and their deterrence capabilities,” she added.

The committee directed the defense secretary to submit a funding plan to the House and Senate appropriations committees within 60 days of the law taking effect.

Under US law, the bill must pass the US Senate in the same form before it can be sent to the president for signing.

