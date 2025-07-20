《TAIPEI TIMES》 Moya withdraws from All-Star Game after wife’s death

Tainan TSG Hawks slugger Steven Moya is pictured on Feb. 3 last year. Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times

2025/07/20 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Tainan TSG Hawks slugger Steven Moya, who is leading the CPBL in home runs, has withdrawn from this weekend’s All-Star Game after the unexpected death of his wife.

Moya’s wife began feeling severely unwell aboard a plane that landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday evening. She was rushed to a hospital, but passed away, the Hawks said in a statement yesterday.

The franchise is assisting Moya with funeral arrangements and hopes fans who were looking forward to seeing him at the All-Star Game can understand his decision to withdraw.

According to Landseed Medical Clinic, whose staff attempted to save Moya’s wife, she had no vital signs during the flight. The plane’s crew tried to resuscitate her before landing.

She arrived at the emergency room at about 8:15pm and doctors used extracorporeal membrane oxygenation early yesterday morning. Her death was confirmed at 7:32am yesterday, the hospital said.

Last year, Moya’s first season with the Hawks, he led the league in home runs （30） and RBIs （99） while being crowned champion of the All-Star Home Run Derby.

He has hit 19 home runs and driven in 47 RBIs in this year’s ongoing season, ranking first and second respectively in the two categories.

Previously, Moya had announced his decision to withdraw from this year’s Home Run Derby to avoid aggravating a collarbone injury.

Moya, 33, played for the Detroit Tigers in the MLB from 2014 to 2016 before moving on to Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball and the Mexican League. He joined the Hawks last year.

The CPBL All-Star Game weekend is taking place from yesterday to today at the Taipei Dome.

