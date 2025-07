From left, Huang Yi-cheng, Chen Hsiao-tse and Ke Hsiang-shuo compete in the men’s team taekwondo poomsae event in Essen, Germany, on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation

2025/07/20

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan secured their first two medals at the Summer World University Games in Essen, Germany, on Friday, with the women’s taekwondo team bagging gold and the men securing bronze in the poomsae discipline.

The Taiwanese women’s taekwondo trio — Chen Hsin-ya, Yang Chang-ying and Kuo Yen-yu — outperformed six other finalists with an average score of 8.849, ahead of South Korea’s 8.749 and the US’ 8.416.

The final scores were based on two performances per team — a recognized poomsae and a freestyle poomsae. Taiwan and South Korea tied in the first round with 8.966, but Taiwan edged ahead in the second with 8.732 to South Korea’s 8.533.

It marks Taiwan’s first-ever gold in the women’s team poomsae event, after previously placing second in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Meanwhile, the men’s team — made up of Chen Hsiao-tse, Huang Yi-cheng and Ke Hsiang-shuo — finished with an average score of 8.866 points in the final.

Taiwan scored 8.833 points in the recognized poomsae, placing fifth in the first round.

However, the team staged a comeback in the freestyle routine, showcasing their strengths to earn 8.899 points in the second round.

With a combined average of 8.866, Taiwan’s men ultimately claimed the bronze medal, finishing behind China, which took silver, and South Korea, which won gold.

The university games are being held in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr region from Wednesday through next Sunday.

From left, Taiwan women’s taekwondo team members Chen Hsin-ya, Yang Chang-ying and Kuo Yen-yu secure Taiwan’s first gold in poomsae event and raise the Chinese Taipei flag at the Summer World University Games. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Taipei University Sports Federation

