《TAIPEI TIMES》 Physician dies after getting hit by bus at a crosswalk

Emergency medical responders from the Taipei City Department try to remove a man stuck under a bus in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Taipei City Police Department

2025/07/20 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a bus while crossing the street in Taipei yesterday, local police said.

Police said they received a report about an accident at the intersection of Zhongshan S Road and Aiguo E Road at 8:47am.

When responders arrived at the scene, they found a bus stopped in the middle of the road, with a man trapped under its front wheel.

The man was later identified as Taoyuan General Hospital physician Chou Chia-cheng （周佳正）.

Chou showed no vital signs and was rushed to National Taiwan University Hospital （NTUH）, where he was pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed, police said.

The bus was operated by Shin-Shin Bus Co.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver, identified by his last name Lee （李）, was making a left turn from Zhongshan S Road onto Aiguo E Road when he hit Chou.

The bus’ front windshield had a visible impact point, but the driver and the passengers were not injured, police said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Lee tested negative for alcohol, so he was not driving under the influence, they said.

The Taipei City Public Transportation Office said the bus company could face a fine of up to NT$90,000 under the Highway Act （公路法）, as the driver had failed to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Shin-Shin Bus expressed their condolences to Chou’s family and said they would take full responsibility for the accident.

Lee has been suspended from driving and would cooperate with the investigation, the company said.

Lee, 63, had retired in March, but decided to work again in May, the company said, adding that he had been with Shin-Shin for more than 15 years with no violations.

