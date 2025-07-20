《TAIPEI TIMES》 NTNU president and soccer team coach apologize for controversial blood draws

National Taiwan Normal University President Wu Cheng-chi, the university’s women’s soccer team coach Chou Tai-ying and other university staff bow and apologize at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Fang Ping-chao, Taipei Times

2025/07/20 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan Normal University （NTNU） President Wu Cheng-chi （吳正己） and the university’s women’s soccer team coach Chou Tai-ying （周台英） yesterday issued a formal apology over a controversial research project that allegedly involved coerced blood draws from students.

The university is at fault for the incident, and it would conduct a thorough review to enhance oversight of research ethics, Wu said, adding that he has urged the teachers involved to sincerely apologize and fully cooperate with the investigation.

Regardless of possible benign intent, what is wrong is wrong, he said.

Project leader Professor Chen Chung-ching （陳忠慶） said that the project aimed to assist athletes, but flaws in its design unintentionally caused harm to students and their families. He was deeply sorry for his actions and offered an apology to the students, athletes, their families, the university and the public.

He has proactively sent letters to the international journals requesting those controversial papers to be retracted, Chen also said.

Coach Chou also apologized to team members and whistleblower Chien Chi-sheng （簡奇陞）, acknowledging that her actions had placed undue pressure on the students.

Chou expressed regret for not being there for the students, adding that she had not been a good coach.

Separately yesterday, Chen Hsueh-chih （陳學志）, head of the university’s research and ethics review committee, confirmed that there were instances where non-medical professionals drew blood from students between 2019 and 2021.

Chen Hsueh-chih said that the university’s delayed response to the issue — despite it being raised by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Pei-yu （陳培瑜） in November last year — was due to the investigation process and an overemphasis on the project itself.

The committee had to verify whether the alleged blood draws occurred three times a day for 14 consecutive days, Chen Hsueh-chih said.

The committee was also unaware that Chou, who co-led the project, also served as the coach of the participants, he said, adding that had the committee known, the project would not have been approved.

