為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Ministry unveils new Tainan-Ishigaki ferry

    People board a ferry in an undated photograph. Photo: Liu Yu-ching, Taipei Times

    People board a ferry in an undated photograph. Photo: Liu Yu-ching, Taipei Times

    2025/07/19 03:00

    By Tsai Yun-chun and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Ministry of Transportation and Communications on Thursday announced a new Taiwan-Japan ferry route in a bid to boost tourism amid concerns over a tepid recovery in the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The route linking Tainan’s Anping District （安平） and Japan’s Ishigaki Island is part of the ministry’s “blue highway” initiative to stimulate nautical tourism, Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shih-kai （陳世凱） told a news conference in Taipei.

    Tainan-Ishigaki voyages are to sail three times a month starting in September, Chen said.

    The Yaima Maru — a 21,688 tonne Japanese ferry that can carry 545 passengers, 70 vehicles and 90 cargo containers — would be assigned to the route, he said.

    The link is to draw more tourists from Japan to visit Taiwan by building on Ishigaki’s popularity among Japanese, he said.

    Meanwhile, ferries between Tainan and Penghu County are scheduled once a week until September, he said, adding that trial routes are to sail between Keelung and Hualien County from Friday next week to July 28, between Chiayi, Penghu and Kinmen counties from Aug. 14 to 18, and between Keelung and Penghu from Aug. 25 to 27.

    The lines serve a critical national security role as a maritime lifeline for eastern areas in Taiwan should rail and road networks be affected during an emergency, Chen said.

    As an island nation, Taiwan should do more to encourage the development of maritime tourism, he added.

    The Keelung-Hualien and Keelung-Penghu voyages would depart at night, with stargazing, sunrise views, and music and magic performances onboard, Maritime and Port Bureau Director-General Yeh Hsieh-lung （葉協隆） said.

    The Chiayi-Penghu-Kinmen route is mainly designed for Taiwanese wishing to visit the nation’s outlying islands without the hassle of multiple flights, he said.

    People wanting to take the ferry services can arrange their own travel at the destinations or join a tour group, Yeh said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播