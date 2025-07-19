為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Heavy rain forecast for east and south

    2025/07/19 03:00

    FERRIES DISRUPTED: Several services linking Taiwan proper and outlying islands were suspended today and tomorrow, while Kenting beaches are closed due to high waves

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Tropical Storm Wipha is forecast to bring heavy rain to eastern and southern Taiwan today, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said, after it issued a sea warning for the storm yesterday morning.

    As of 5pm yesterday, Wipha’s center was 400km south-southeast of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, Taiwan proper’s southernmost point, moving west-northwest at 22kph.

    The storm had sustained winds of 72kph and maximum gusts of 101kph, CWA data showed.

    Wipha was expected to be closest to Taiwan last night or today, bringing torrential rain to the east coast and the Hengchun Peninsula （恆春半島）, with mountainous areas in Hualien and Taitung counties facing a high risk of extreme rainfall.

    The storm was forecast to strengthen as it entered the Bashi Channel last night before passing south of Taiwan into the South China Sea, the CWA said.

    As the storm moves toward the South China Sea today, rainfall is expected in southern Taiwan, although exact intensities would depend on its proximity, the agency said.

    Stronger winds and waves are expected in coastal areas, including the northern and eastern seaboards, the Hengchun Peninsula and southern waters, the CWA said, adding that wave heights of up to 5m are expected along the east coast today.

    Several ferry operators have suspended operations for today and tomorrow, the Maritime and Port Bureau said.

    All ferry services would be suspended today on the Keelung-Matsu Islands, Nangan-Dongyin, Kinmen-Xiamen-Quanzhou and Eastern Taiwan routes, it said.

    Twenty-seven ferries operating the Donggang-Siaoliuciou route and three ferries on the Yanpu-Siaoliuciou route have also been canceled for today, it added.

    Tomorrow, the Taipei-Matsu Islands, Nangan-Dongyin and Houbihu-Orchid Island ferries, as well as all services to and from Siaoliuciou and ferries operating between Lienchiang County and Keelung, have been suspended, it said.

    The bureau urged people who need to reach Taiwan proper to take a ferry today.

    Kenting National Park Headquarters said it closed all of the beaches in Kenting, as the CWA expects waves at South Bay （南灣） beach to be as high as 2.7m by about noon today.

    The Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters also announced that the park would be closed from yesterday as a precaution.

    The public should stay clear of mountainous areas, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

