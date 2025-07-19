為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    熱搜
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan firm on bolstering security: Hsiao

    Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim delivers a speech during a media briefing with foreign correspondents in Taipei yesterday. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

    Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim delivers a speech during a media briefing with foreign correspondents in Taipei yesterday. Photo: I-Hwa Cheng, AFP

    2025/07/19 03:00

    INTENSIFIED THREATS:Beijing’s attempts to ‘infiltrate, sabotage and divide’ Taiwan’s society are undermining the ‘status quo’ across the Taiwan Strait, the vice president said

    Staff writer, with CNA

    Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） yesterday reaffirmed the government’s efforts to bolster national security amid rising threats from China and underscored its commitment to maintaining the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait.

    “Taiwan does not live in a vacuum. We operate at the center of one of the world’s most dynamic and contested geopolitical environments,” Hsiao said in live-streamed remarks delivered in front of dozens of foreign correspondents and foreign office personnel in Taipei.

    Pressure from China, in the form of military escalations, “gray zone” activities and economic coercion, has only intensified since President William Lai （賴清德） took office in May last year, she said.

    At the same time, Taiwan continues to navigate an increasingly volatile world marked by ongoing conflicts, trade tensions and disruptive innovations driven by artificial intelligence, while also grappling with internal challenges, such as an aging society, climate shocks and domestic political competition, Hsiao said.

    To deter Chinese threats, the government has undertaken efforts to “reform and integrate” Taiwan’s national defense strategy — an approach “rooted in both military modernization and the resilience of our society at large,” she said.

    The military is building “a force that is capable, credible and responsive” by enhancing its asymmetric capabilities and joint operations, and improving the training of all forces, Hsiao said.

    However, “modern security threats do not stop at the battlefield,” she said, citing ongoing hybrid threats such as cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, supply chain disruptions and economic coercion.

    The latest Han Kuang military drills, conducted alongside urban resilience exercises, reflected the government’s “integrated” efforts to bolster national deterrence while also reinforcing public resilience, she added.

    On cross-strait relations, Hsiao reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to maintaining the “status quo.”

    “Defending the ‘status quo’ is our choice, not because it is easy, but because it is responsible and consistent with the interest of our entire region,” Hsiao said, adding that the Lai administration remains open to engaging with China on terms of parity and respect.

    However, she described China’s “aggressive military posturing” as “counterproductive,” and said Beijing’s attempts to “infiltrate, sabotage and divide [Taiwanese] society” were undermining the “status quo.”

    Despite external and internal challenges, Taiwan “is not a passive actor,” she said.

    “We are not only reactive — we are shaping our future through partnership, innovation and democratic resolve,” she added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播